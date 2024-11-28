Gold maintains shallow recovery on Fed rate-cut bets

- Gold continues to snake higher on Thursday as markets price in higher probabilities of the Fed cutting interest rates in December.
- A softening of Trump’s rhetoric on tariffs is a possible factor in the falling interest rate expectations.
- XAU/USD is technically crawling up a major trendline but remains vulnerable to further breakdowns.
Gold (XAU/USD) extends its shallow recovery from Tuesday’s lows as it trades in the $2,640s on Thursday. The yellow metal is seeing gains on the back of cementing market bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will go ahead and cut US interest rates at its December meeting. Lower interest rates are positive for Gold as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-paying asset, making it more attractive to investors.
Gold’s gains may be limited, however, by receding geopolitical risks after Israel and Hezbollah agreed on a 60-day ceasefire deal on Tuesday, although sceptics say it will remain unsustainable without an end to hostilities in Gaza, according to Bloomberg News.
Gold recovers as markets see greater chance of Fed cutting before Christmas
Gold is seeing a shallow recovery on Thursday as the probabilities edge up of the Fed making a 25 basis point (bps) cut to US interest rates before Christmas.
The market-based probability of such a decision has risen to 70% on Thursday from previously oscillating between 55% and 66%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. This leaves a 30% chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged.
Benchmark US Treasury bond yields are edging lower amid softening rhetoric around trade tariffs, and this could be behind the move in both Gold and US yields.
President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to place 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada had increased US inflation expectations and, with them, higher interest rates. However, recently Trump softened his tone.
“Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.
“She has agreed to stop migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our southern border,” Trump added.
“We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, US consumption of these drugs. It was very productive,” he continued.
At the start of this week, Trump announced he would impose a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports in an effort to get his neighbors to crack down on illegal immigration and drug smuggling.
Since then, Canada has announced new measures to protect its border, and Mexico has threatened to raise tariffs on US goods entering the country, thereby triggering a trade war that would be as costly from an economic standpoint to the US as Mexico.
However, many analysts now interpret Trump’s 25% threat as more of a negotiating tactic than a concrete pledge.
“We believe Trump's announcement is a tactic to negotiate with these three countries, his main trade partners, from a position of strength, taking into account that imposing tariffs would also be negative for the US economy," Mexican lender CIBanco said in a note.
"As such, the final result of the tariff threat could be less severe once negotiations with the respective parties conclude," the bank added.
Technical Analysis: XAU/USD keeps above major trendline
Gold trades up the length of a major trendline for the third day in a row on Thursday. The trendline reflects the precious metal’s long-term uptrend.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
Gold’s short-term trend is unclear, but it is in a medium and long-term uptrend. Given the maxim that “the trend is your friend,” the odds still favor an eventual continuation higher.
A break above $2,721 (Monday’s high) would be a bullish sign and give the green light to a continuation higher. The next target would be at $2,790, matching the previous record high.
Alternatively, a decisive break below the major trendline would likely lead to further losses, probably to the $2,536 November lows. Such a move would confirm the short-term trend as bearish.
A decisive break would be one accompanied by a long red candlestick that broke cleanly through the trendline and closed near its low – or three red candlesticks in a row that broke below the line.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0550 after soft German inflation data
EUR/USD trades in negative territory slightly below 1.0550 on Thursday. Soft inflation data from Germany makes it difficult for the Euro to gather strength, causing the pair to stretch lower. US markets will remain closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 on modest USD recovery
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and fluctuates below 1.2700 on Thursday. The US Dollar corrects higher following Wednesday's sharp decline, not allowing the pair to gain traction. The market action is likely to remain subdued in the American session.
Gold maintains shallow recovery on Fed rate-cut bets
Gold extends its shallow recovery from Tuesday’s lows as it trades in the $2,640s on Thursday. The yellow metal is seeing gains on the back of cementing market bets that the Fed will go ahead and cut US interest rates at its December meeting.
Fantom bulls eye yearly high as BTC rebounds
Fantom (FTM) continued its rally and rallied 8% until Thursday, trading above $1.09 after 43% gains in the previous week. Like FTM, most altcoins have continued the rally as Bitcoin (BTC) recovers from its recent pullback this week.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.