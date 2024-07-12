- Gold is pulling back after the stellar gains made on Thursday following the surprise fall in the US inflation rate in June.
- Cooling inflation implies a greater chance that interest rates will fall, making non-interest-bearing Gold more attractive.
- XAU/USD takes on a range-bound aspect as it climbs back up to the all-time highs.
Gold (XAU/USD) pulls back on Friday after a blowout rally on Thursday following the release of US inflation data. The precious metal trades down by almost half a percent to just above $2,400 during the European session as short-term traders take profit or back and fill the previous day’s irrational exuberance.
Gold breaks out higher after US inflation data release
Gold surged after the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June showed a slowdown in inflation, thereby increasing bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start to cut interest rates sooner than previously thought.
Markets now fully price in a 0.25% cut of the Fed Funds rate in September and over 0.60% of cuts by the end of the year, from 0.50% previously. This, in turn, increases the attractiveness of Gold as an investment by reducing the opportunity cost of holding a non-interest-bearing investment.
Thursday’s data showed US headline inflation cooling to 3.0% year-on-year in June, below estimates of 3.1% and the previous month's 3.3%.
On a monthly basis, CPI fell by 0.1% in June – the biggest outright decline in prices since May 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Deutsche Bank’s Global Head of Macro Research, Jim Reid.
Meanwhile, core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy components – slowed to 3.3%, falling below expectations of 3.4% from 3.4% previously. On a 3-month annualized basis, moreover, core inflation is now just above the Fed’s 2.0% target.
Hopes were raised “that it wasn’t simply one good month. In fact, on a 3-month annualized basis, core CPI is up just +2.1% now, which is the lowest since March 2021,” said Deutsche Bank’s Reid.
Thursday’s CPI data – especially for the last three months – suggests the Fed must now be very close to cutting interest rates. When Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was asked by a lawmaker at his two-day testimony to Congress this week whether the Fed would wait until PCE inflation had fallen to its 2.0% target before cutting interest rates, Powell answered that that would be leaving it too late, because “inflation has a certain momentum.”
This, and Powell’s expressed concerns regarding the state of the employment market, which showed the Unemployment Rate rising to 4.1% in June’s Nonfarm Payrolls figures, might indicate further pressure to cut interest rates – in order to stimulate jobs growth. In fact, Powell said unemployment was the thing “keeping him awake at night”, during his testimony.
That said, the chances of the Fed cutting rates at its July 30-31 meeting remain low, with September now the first viable date, according to economists at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH).
“Even another month of improved inflation data won’t get the Fed to cut this month. After the July 30-31 meeting, the Fed will see July and August readings for jobs, CPI, PPI, and retail sales and the July PCE reading ahead of the September 17-18 FOMC meeting. By that point, the Fed should have a much better idea of where the economy is going and will feel more comfortable making an explicit policy pivot,” said Dr. Win Thin, Global Head of Markets Strategy at BBH.
Technical Analysis: Gold rallies toward all-time-high
Gold is rallying within a range, approaching its May 20 all-time high of $2,450. Rather than forming a topping pattern as was previously possible, Gold may now be in a sideways consolidation – a pause within a broader uptrend.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
On a short-term trend basis, Gold appears to be in a sideways trend as it extends a leg higher within a range that has unfolded since April. The sideways trend has a floor at roughly $2,280 and a ceiling at $2,450.
Since the break above the June 7 peak of $2,388 last Friday, the precious metal has received bullish confirmation, unlocking the next upside target at the $2,451 all-time high.
In the long term, Gold remains in an uptrend, suggesting odds favor an eventual breakout to the upside of the range.
A decisive break above the $2,450 high – which is also the range ceiling – would unlock a target at $2,555, calculated by extrapolating the 0.618 Fibonacci ratio of the height of the range higher.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 3%
Consensus: 3.1%
Previous: 3.3%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
