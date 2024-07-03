Gold attempts to break above 50-day SMA after Powell speech

- Gold is breaking above the 50-day SMA following a dovish speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
- Multiple geopolitical factors suggest a broadly bullish backdrop for the precious metal.
- XAU/USD trades above $2,340, increasing bullish bets of a recovery in the short term.
Gold (XAU/USD) rallies into the $2,340s on Wednesday as investors continue to digest the contents of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech from Tuesday and the shift in monetary-policy stance that his words reflected.
Additionally, “bargain hunting” by longer-term investors may further support Gold, as they accumulate before another rally due to multiple global factors that continue to favor the precious metal over the long term.
Gold is attempting to penetrate the important 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which has been capping its gains for several days. A bullish close on Wednesday would signal a fresh upside for the yellow metal.
Gold rising as Fed Chair Powell reinforces early rate-cut hopes
Gold is pushing higher as the words of Fed Chair Powell sink in and reinforce market expectations the Fed will cut interest rates in September. Powell said that “quite a lot of progress” had been made on defeating inflation, in his remarks at the central-banking forum in Sintra, Portugal. It is his first clear acknowledgment that the Fed is closing in on its target.
Powell added the familiar caveat that more data still needed to be seen to confirm the trend towards the Fed’s 2.0% inflation target before the central bank went ahead with rate cuts, yet he also added there was a risk of cutting too late as well as too early.
Heightened expectations of lower interest rates are positive for Gold as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-paying asset. Powell’s speech came after the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, showed a fall to 2.6% both for headline and core inflation in May.
The Fed has been adopting a cautious stance after getting it wrong in Q1 when policymakers expected inflation to fall more rapidly than it did. This led to an embarrassing u-turn, where from first predicting three 0.25% cuts in 2024, the Fed had to shift to a “wait-and-see” data-dependent stance. Markets are now pricing in a 65% probability of a first-rate cut in or before September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Gold gains on broader global backdrop
Gold is also rising as wider global factors enhance its value.
Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine and a political lurch right in Europe, are leading wary investors to opt for the safe and secure: enter Gold.
In the US, the Supreme Court’s decision to grant former US President Donald Trump partial immunity from prosecution over the uprising that followed his 2020 defeat, combined with question marks over President Joe Biden, his rival’s fitness for office, have increased the chances of a second Trump presidency materializing – something that would further destabilize global security.
Furthermore, the expansion of the BRICS trading confederation is challenging the dominance of the US Dollar with Gold as the most realistic replacement in international trade for those countries not wishing or denied access to Dollar-denominated markets.
Technical Analysis: Gold attempts to break above 50-day SMA
Gold is pushing higher and piercing the 50-day SMA on an intraday basis. If it manages to close above the key resistance level, it could mark the beginning of a more bullish phase for the precious metal.
XAU/USD has twice now broken above a trendline connecting the “Head” and “Right Shoulder” of what was a Head and Shoulders (H&S) topping pattern with bearish connotations. The breaks invalidate the pattern, although there is still a lesser chance it could be a more complex topping pattern instead.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
Since the break above $2,340, Gold will probably now rise to the $2,369 level (the June 21 high). The next target after that is $2,388, the June 7 high.
Alternatively, assuming the compromised topping pattern’s neckline at $2,279 is broken, a reversal lower may still follow, with a conservative target at $2,171, the 0.618 ratio of the height of the pattern extrapolated lower.
The trend is now sideways in both the short and medium term. In the long term, Gold remains in an uptrend.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs back above 1.0750 ahead of ADP, Fed Minutes
EUR/USD has regained lost ground above 1.0750 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair draws support from the renewed US Dollar weakness, in the aftermath of the dovish Fed Chair Powell's comments. Eyes turn to US ADP data, Fed Minutes.
GBP/USD retakes 1.2700, looks to US data/Fed minutes
GBP/USD is battling 1.2700 in European trading on Wednesday, attempting a modest bounce. Traders appear reluctant and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC minutes while the UK elections on Thursday also keep them on the edge. US ADP data eyed as well.
Gold jumps toward $2,350, with eyes on key US events
Gold price is closing in on $2,350 in the European trading hours on Wednesday, staging a rebound amid a fresh leg down in the US Dollar. Gold price capitalizes on dovish Fed Chair Powell's remarks on Tuesday, which added to the September rate cut expectations. US ADP data and Fed Minutes on tap.
Bitcoin price struggles around $61,000 as German government transfers, miners activity weigh
U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs registered slight outflows on Tuesday. The German Government transferred another 832.7 BTC, valued at $52 million, on Tuesday.
ADP Employment Change Preview: US private sector expected to add 160K new jobs in June
The United States ADP Research Institute will release its monthly report on private sector job creation for June. The announcement is expected to show that the country’s private sector added 160K new positions in June after adding 152K in May.