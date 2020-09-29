Germany’s Roth: A fair deal on Brexit is still possible, GBP/USD tests highs

A fair deal on Brexit is still possible, said Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth, in a letter to the UK government, as seen by Der Spiegel.

Roth added: “The European Union (EU) cannot and will not accept Britain questioning Brexit agreement signed nine months ago.”

GBP/USD nears 1.2900

On the above upbeat comments, the GBP/USD pair ticked a few pips higher and refreshed daily highs at 1.2887, up 0.45% on the day.