GBP/USD clings to gains near session tops, around 1.2875-80 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD regained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • The overnight comments by BoE’s Ramsden, Brexit optimism underpinned the pound.
  • A mildly softer tone around the USD remained supportive of the intraday positive move.

The GBP/USD pair traded with a positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily range, around the 1.2875-80 region.

Following the previous day's pullback of around 100 pips from the 1.2930 region, or one-week tops, the pair managed to regain traction and was being supported by a combination of factors. The British pound was underpinned by the overnight comments by the Bank of England (BoE) policymaker, Dave Ramsden, who downplayed the possibility of negative interest rates in the short-term.

This comes amid the optimism over a breakthrough in the upcoming Brexit trade negotiations, starting this Tuesday, which extended some additional support to the sterling. This, coupled with a softer tone surrounding the US dollar remained supportive of the uptick for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, though the positive move lacked any strong bullish conviction.

However, worries about the second wave of COVID-19 infections, along with the political uncertainty in the US helped limit the USD pullback and capped the upside gains for the GBP/USD pair. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait for fresh Brexit updates and the first US presidential debate before positioning for any firm direction.

In the meantime, traders are likely to take cues from the broader market risk sentiment. Apart from this, the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.288
Today Daily Change 0.0046
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.2834
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2962
Daily SMA50 1.3022
Daily SMA100 1.2738
Daily SMA200 1.272
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.293
Previous Daily Low 1.2747
Previous Weekly High 1.2967
Previous Weekly Low 1.2676
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.286
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2817
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2744
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2654
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2561
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.302
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3111

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

