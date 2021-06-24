Germany's Altmaier: EU, US can resolve differences over steel and aluminum tariffs by end of year

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier crossed wires, via Reuters, by the end of Thursday’s North American session while signaling positive future trade relations between the European Union (EU) and the US.
Additional comments…
Talks in Washington showed a window of opportunity to resolve differences and he expected the United States and European Union could resolve differences over steel and aluminum tariffs by the end of the year.
Discussed the World Trade Organization waiver of intellectual property rights, but Germany does not see that as the only possible solution.
Invited US Trade Representative to visit Germany, and she accepted.
Market reaction…
Although the news failed to impress markets on release, the same does add to the risk-on mood. That said, EUR/USD remains indecisive around 1.1930.
