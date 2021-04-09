GE stock technical analysis
Taking a look at the big picture, we can see just how badly GE has performed over the last number of years. GE stock is a long way from its peak back in mid-2016 near $32. A steady downtrend appears to have bottomed out in the pandemic lows of 2020 and taking this move provides some nice Fibonacci retracement levels to aim for. $13.25 is the pre-pandemic high from February 2020, so ideally to remain bullish GE needs to stay above here. This brings $14.47 as the next target, which is the 2021 high thus far. A break here then brings the 38.2% Fibo retracement resistance into play at $15.51 and beyond $18.60.
On the daily chart, we can see the key level to keep our bullish trend in place is $11.96, the low from March 11. Holding above this keeps the series of lower lows in place and confirms the bullish trend. The slight concern is the divergence of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, which has yet to reach the highs from November 2020. The MACD is lagging, so it should catch up, providing the bullish trend stays intact.
9 and 21-day moving averages have held in the late 2020 rally and provide further support to the bullish trend. So long as GE stays above these levels, we can take bullish positions with stops just below the moving averages to manage our risk.
Traders taking a slightly longer-term, trend-following view may look for a pullback to the low $13 area or trade a breakout of the $13.69 high with confirmation and a further position at the break of $14.47.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...