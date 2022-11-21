GBPUSD Price Analysis: Volatility contracts amid quiet market mood, 1.1800 a key support

- The formation of a symmetrical triangle indicates a consolidation ahead.
- Overlapping short-to-medium-term EMAs signals a volatility contraction.
- Quiet market mood is keeping the risk-perceived assets in a rangebound structure.
The GBPUSD pair turned sideways in the early Tokyo session after attempting a rebound below the critical support of 1.1800. The Cable is looking to extend its recovery above 1.1820 as risk-perceived currencies are gaining some traction in a quiet market mood.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is hovering around 107.80 after a bullish Monday. Apart from that, the 10-year US Treasury yields also rebounded to near 3.83% despite bleak chances of continuation of the 75 basis points (bps) rate hike structure by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
A formation of a Symmetrical Triangle on an hourly scale is indicating a volatility contraction. The upward-sloping trendline of the chart pattern is placed from November 14 low at 1.1710 while the downward-sloping trendline is plotted from November 15 high at 1.2029. A breakout of the same will result in wider ticks and heavy volume.
The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are overlapping with each other, which signals a consolidation ahead.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into 40.00-60.00, which indicates the unavailability of a fresh trigger for decisive action ahead.
Going forward, a break above Friday’s high at 1.1950 will drive Cable towards November 15 high at 1.2029, followed by the round-level resistance at 1.2100.
On the flip side, a drop below Monday’s low at 1.1780 will drag the asset toward November 14 low at 1.1710. A slippage below November 14 low will expose the asset to the horizontal support plotted from October 27 high at 1.1646.
GBPUSD hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1822
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|1.1884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1584
|Daily SMA50
|1.137
|Daily SMA100
|1.1645
|Daily SMA200
|1.2224
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1951
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1858
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2029
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.171
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1893
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1937
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.203
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
