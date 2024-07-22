GBP/USD treads water as markets take a breather ahead of key data later in the week

GBP/USD cycled on Monday just above 1.2900 with low momentum.

A quiet start to the week gives way to key data prints for both the US and the UK.

Wednesday kicks off the week’s meaningful data with UK and US PMIs.

GBP/USD slid sideways on Monday, churning just north of 1.2900 as markets take a breather from last week’s late surge in Greenback bidding. The Cable is cycling an intraday technical level near 1.2925 as markets brace for a fresh round of key data due on both sides of the Atlantic beginning on Wednesday.

Forex Today: Key US data prompt some caution

Monday opened the new trading week on a quiet note as the economic data docket remains thin for the early week. Tuesday brings mid-tier US Existing Home Sales Change for June, while GBP/USD traders will be looking ahead to Wednesday’s double-header of Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data prints. The UK’s Manufacturing and Services PMI for July are expected to tick up slightly, with MoM Services PMI numbers expected to print at 52.5 compared to the previous month’s 52.1.

The US follows up on Wednesday with its own PMIs. Forecasting models are expecting July’s US Services PMI to ease back to 54.4 versus the previous 55.3. Thursday will continue the high-impact US data trend with annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2024’s second quarter. Key US inflation data will round out the trading week with Friday’s US Personal Consumption Expenditure - Price Index (PCE) inflation.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.01% -0.02% 0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 0.04% EUR -0.01% 0.02% 0.00% 0.01% -0.02% -0.01% 0.02% GBP -0.01% -0.02% 0.00% -0.01% -0.01% -0.00% 0.01% JPY 0.02% 0.00% 0.00% 0.02% -0.00% -0.00% 0.00% CAD -0.00% -0.01% 0.00% -0.02% -0.01% -0.01% 0.02% AUD -0.00% 0.02% 0.01% 0.00% 0.01% 0.00% 0.05% NZD -0.01% 0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 0.01% -0.01% 0.02% CHF -0.04% -0.02% -0.01% -0.01% -0.02% -0.05% -0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD technical outlook

Despite being knocked off recent 12-month highs above 1.3000, Cable continues to bid above 1.2900. The pair remains firmly planted in bull country. The pair’s recent backslide still leaves bids trading well north of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2635.

Near-term price action remains constrained around the 200-hour EMA at 1.2922, with an intraday technical floor priced in near 1.2900.

GBP/USD hourly chart

GBP/USD daily chart