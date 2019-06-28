GBP/USD technical analysis: Choppy between 21-HMA, immediate horizontal support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • 21-HMA, 2-day old horizontal support limit the GBP/USD pair moves inside a short-term descending triangle.
  • 100-HMA adds strength to the triangle resistance.

While descending triangle formation portrays the GBP/USD pair’s immediate moves, 21-hour moving average (21-HMA) offers an extra filter to the upside as the quote trades near 1.2670 ahead of the UK open on Friday.

Even if the pair crosses immediate HMA resistance of 1.2680, triangle’s upper-line and 100-HMA level around 1.2705/06 seems a tough nut to crack for buyers.

In a case prices rally beyond 1.2706, their run-up to latest high around 1.2785 can’t be denied.

On the downside break of 1.2660 horizontal-support, sellers can aim for 1.2642 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2612.

During the pair’s extra south-run under 1.2612, 1.2600 and June 18 high around 1.2570 can entertain sellers.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.267
Today Daily Change -6 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 1.2676
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2673
Daily SMA50 1.2795
Daily SMA100 1.2947
Daily SMA200 1.292
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2726
Previous Daily Low 1.2661
Previous Weekly High 1.275
Previous Weekly Low 1.2506
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2686
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2701
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.265
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2623
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2585
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2714
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2752
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2779

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

