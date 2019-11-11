GBP/USD technical analysis: 1.2880, 3-week-old falling trendline limit immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD trades below 50/100-bar SMA confluence.
  • A descending trend-line since October 21 adds to the resistance.
  • Sellers will look for entry below the recent low.

The GBP/USD pair’s recent pullback from 50/100-bar SMA confluence requires confirmation. The quote current takes the rounds to 1.2855 by the press time of early Asian session on Tuesday.

Despite pair’s U-turn from the key Simple Moving Averages (SMA), sellers await entry below the recent low near 1.2770 in order to aim for early October highs near 1.2710.

During the bear’s extended rule below 1.2710, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of October month upside, at 1.2603 and 1.2506 respectively, will gain the market attention.

On the upside, pairs’ successful run-up beyond 1.2880 will confront the three-week-old falling resistance line, at 1.2943 now, a break of which could escalate the recovery towards 1.3000 round-figure mark.

However, bulls will wait for a sustained move beyond October high, near 1.3015/20, to aim for May month top surrounding 1.3180.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2856
Today Daily Change 73 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.57%
Today daily open 1.2783
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2862
Daily SMA50 1.2555
Daily SMA100 1.2453
Daily SMA200 1.2705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2826
Previous Daily Low 1.2769
Previous Weekly High 1.2943
Previous Weekly Low 1.2769
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.279
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2804
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.276
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2736
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2703
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2816
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2849
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2873

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

