- GBP/USD renews intraday low while snapping three-day uptrend after the key UK data.
- British Retail Sales slumped to -1.0% MoM in December versus 0.5% expected and -0.4% prior.
- Hawkish Fedspeak allows US Dollar to pare recent losses despite downbeat US data.
- Upbeat comments from BOE’s Bailey, JP Morgan’s upbeat outlook for UK economy put a floor under the Cable price.
GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 1.2350 as UK Retail Sales disappoint during early Friday. It’s worth noting, however, that the recently hawkish comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and upbeat forecasts from JP Morgan seem to put a floor under the Cable pair.
UK Retail Sales for December marked a contraction of 1.0% MoM compared to market expectations favoring 0.5% growth and -0.4% previous readings. Given the UK Retail Sales’ lion's share in the British Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the GBP/USD drops after the key data.
Also read: UK Retail Sales fall 1.0% MoM in December vs. 0.5% expected
On Thursday, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey noted, “Fall in the December inflation is the beginning of a sign that a corner has been turned.” The policymaker also adds that they think there will be a recession while also stating that the recession will be a shallow one by historic standards.
Elsewhere, JP Morgan came out with an upbeat outlook for the Q2 2023 UK interest rate, to 4.5% versus 4.25% prior estimation. On the same line, the investment bank estimates the UK Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) GDP growth to improve to -0.1% versus -0.3% previous forecasts.
It should be observed that the talks of fuel duty cut in the UK and expectations of no more tax relief to the rich ones in Britain in the next budget seem to probe the GBP/USD traders.
On a different page, the US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates the previous day’s losses, the biggest in over a week, as Fed policymakers favor higher rates during their last public appearances before the 15-day silence period ahead of the February Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Even so, mixed US data probe the GBP/USD bears. That said, the US Unemployment Claims dropped to the lowest levels since late April 2022 and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey Index also improved. However, US Building and Housing Starts joined the previously release downbeat US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) to propel fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy, earlier backed by the softer wage growth and activity data from the US.
Amid these plays, the key US Treasury bond yields struggle to extend the previous day’s rebound from the multiday low while the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains. That said, stocks in the Asia-Pacific region trade mixed at the latest.
As a result, the GBP/USD pair is likely to remain sidelined even as bears have started witnessing welcome notes of late.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD retreats from a downward-slopping resistance line from May 2022, around 1.2400 by the press time. Even so, the pair’s successful trading beyond the two-week-old ascending support line, close to 1.2315 at the latest, keeps buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2367
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|1.2387
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2125
|Daily SMA50
|1.2099
|Daily SMA100
|1.1715
|Daily SMA200
|1.1982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2397
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2313
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2345
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2334
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2281
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.225
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.245
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2503
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains below 1.0850 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is holding onto minor gains while trading below 1.0800 in early Europe, awaiting ECB Lagarde's speech for fresh impetus. The US Dollar attempts a bounce alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a better risk profile this Friday.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2350 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2350, undermined by the downbeat UK Retail Sales data and a broad US Dollar rebound. Cable fails to capitalize on the return of risk flows, as traders reposition ahead of China's Lunar New Year holidays.
Gold: $1,920 and $1,917 pose dual barriers for bears
Gold price (XAU/USD) pares recent gains as bulls take a breather at the highest levels since April 2022 amid a recent pick-up in the US Dollar. Also likely to probe the Gold buyers could be the cautious mood ahead of the key data/events.
Cardano: Too early to call the uptrend over?
Cardano price is witnessing the first signs of a correction following the 55% rally established this winter. This thesis analyzes previous market behavior and technical indicators to forecast a plausible scenario for ADA in the weeks to come.
NFLX advances afterhours as Q4 net subscribers jump 7.66 million
Netflix stock rose immediately after the streaming company's fourth quarter results missed by a wide margin late Thursday. Wall Street had expected Netflix to produce $0.50 per share in GAAP earnings on revenue of $7.85 billion.