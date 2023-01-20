- The UK Retail Sales came in at -1.0% MoM in December, a big miss.
- Core Retail Sales for the UK dropped by 1.1% MoM in December.
- The Cable tests lows near 1.2350 on the downbeat UK data.
The UK Retail Sales arrived at -1.0% over the month in December vs. 0.5% expected and -0.5% previous. The Core Retail Sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, fell by 1.1% MoM vs. 0.4% expected and -0.3% previous.
On an annualized basis, the UK Retail Sales plunged 5.8% in December versus -4.1% expected and -5.7% prior while the Core Retail Sales tumbled 6.1% in the reported month versus -4.4% expectations and -5.6% previous.
Main points (via ONS)
Sales volumes were 1.7% below their pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) February levels.
Non-food stores sales volumes fell by 2.1% over the month, with continued feedback from retailers and other wider evidence that consumers are cutting back on spending because of increased prices and affordability concerns.
Food store sales volumes fell by 0.3% in December 2022 from a rise of 1.0% in November, with comments from some retailers suggesting that customers stocked up early for Christmas.
FX implications
GBP/USD is under moderate selling pressure following the release of the downbeat UK Retail Sales data. The spot was last seen trading at 1.2357, down 0.24% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains below 1.0850 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is holding onto minor gains while trading below 1.0800 in early Europe, awaiting ECB Lagarde's speech for fresh impetus. The US Dollar attempts a bounce alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a better risk profile this Friday.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2350 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2350, undermined by the downbeat UK Retail Sales data and a broad US Dollar rebound. Cable fails to capitalize on the return of risk flows, as traders reposition ahead of China's Lunar New Year holidays.
Gold: $1,920 and $1,917 pose dual barriers for bears
Gold price (XAU/USD) pares recent gains as bulls take a breather at the highest levels since April 2022 amid a recent pick-up in the US Dollar. Also likely to probe the Gold buyers could be the cautious mood ahead of the key data/events.
Cardano: Too early to call the uptrend over?
Cardano price is witnessing the first signs of a correction following the 55% rally established this winter. This thesis analyzes previous market behavior and technical indicators to forecast a plausible scenario for ADA in the weeks to come.
NFLX advances afterhours as Q4 net subscribers jump 7.66 million
Netflix stock rose immediately after the streaming company's fourth quarter results missed by a wide margin late Thursday. Wall Street had expected Netflix to produce $0.50 per share in GAAP earnings on revenue of $7.85 billion.