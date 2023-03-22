GBP/USD shows a vertical decline to near 1.2260 as Fed’s Powell denies rate cuts in 2023

- GBP/USD corrects vertically from 1.2335 as Fed Powell denies rate cuts this year.
- US Yellen commented that they are not considering insuring all uninsured bank deposits.
- Going forward, the interest rate decision by the BoE will be keenly watched.
The GBP/USD pair has surrendered the majority of its gains generated after the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a 25 basis point (bp) rate hike to 4.75-5.00% in its monetary policy meeting. The Cable has dropped vertically after printing a fresh six-week high at 1.2335 as Fed chair Jerome Powell has cleared that the central bank is not expecting any rate cut this year.
The main agenda of the Fed that inflation has to bring down to the desired rate of 2% is intact and the central bank would do ‘whatever it takes’ required for the same. Fed Powell has cleared, "Recent liquidity provision for rescuing the collapse of commercial banks that has increased balance sheet size is not intended to alter the stance of monetary policy."
Meanwhile, S&P500 has surrendered its entire gains delivered on Tuesday after Fed Powell cleared that rate cuts are not in pipeline at least this year. This has strengthened the fears of a recession in the United States. Apart from that, commentary from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that they are not considering insuring all uninsured bank deposits has spooked market sentiment further. The statement came contradictory as she stated on Tuesday that the administration will safeguard all deposits.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown some recovery after dropping to near 102.00 as hopes of rate cuts have faded well. The USD Index has recovered to near 102.60 and a volatility contraction is expected ahead.
On the United Kingdom front, investors are awaiting the interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BoE) for fresh impetus. A surprise rise in the UK inflation released on Wednesday has bolstered the need of more rate hikes from the BoE. Analysts at UOB are of the view that BoE Governor Andrew Bailey would hike rates further by 25 bps.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2267
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1.2217
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2046
|Daily SMA50
|1.2144
|Daily SMA100
|1.2064
|Daily SMA200
|1.1893
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2283
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2179
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2204
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.201
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2218
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2243
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.217
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2066
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2274
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.233
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2378
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Five-day run for the Euro comes to an end Premium
EUR/USD hit a seven-week high on Thursday, but a stronger US Dollar triggered a correction. The pair failed again to hold above 1.0900 and dropped below 1.0850. The DXY rebounded despite the decline in US yields. On Friday, Eurozone and US PMIs will be watched closely.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
SEC issues alert, states crypto service providers may not be complying with US laws
The crypto market has been in the crosshairs of the SEC for a while now. The lack of clear regulations and the recent collapse of crypto companies and tokens has increased concerns among investors. The regulatory body has issued an alert for potential investors.
International outlook: Global Economy Proving Resilient, for Now
Wells Fargo analysts forecast a modestly softer U.S. dollar than previously, and forecast the trade-weighted dollar against the advanced foreign economies to depreciate by 3% by the end of 2023 and a further 5% in 2024