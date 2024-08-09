GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800 due to rising odds of a Fed rate cut in September

GBP/USD extends its upside as the Fed is widely expected to deliver a rate cut in September.

Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid stated that reducing monetary policy could be "appropriate" if inflation remains low.

The upside of the pair could be restrained due to increased safe-haven flows amid heightened Middle-East tensions.

GBP/USD trades around 1.2770 during the early European hours, appreciating for the second successive day on Friday. This upside of the GBP/USD pair could be attributed to the rising expectations of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) implementing a rate cut in September.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now fully pricing in a quarter-basis point interest rate cut by the Fed in September. Additionally, the decline in US Treasury yields is exerting additional pressure on the Greenback, with yields standing at 4.01% and 3.97%, respectively, at the time of writing.

On Thursday, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid stated that reducing monetary policy could be "appropriate" if inflation remains low. Schmid noted that the current Fed policy is "not that restrictive" and that while the Fed is close to its 2% inflation goal, it has not yet fully achieved it, per Reuters.

Across the pond, the Pound Sterling (GBP) encountered challenges following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision last week to cut interest rates from a 16-year high. The BoE reduced rates by a quarter-point to 5% after a narrow vote among policymakers, who were divided on whether inflation pressures had adequately eased.

The upside of the GBP/USD pair could be limited due to increased safe-haven flows amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Israeli forces intensified their airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 40 casualties on Thursday, according to Palestinian medics.

This escalation has further intensified the conflict between Israel and Hamas-led militants, as Israel prepares for the possibility of a broader regional conflict following the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.07% -0.18% -0.19% -0.02% -0.13% -0.19% 0.03% EUR 0.07% -0.08% -0.10% 0.06% -0.05% -0.12% 0.11% GBP 0.18% 0.08% -0.02% 0.13% 0.02% -0.04% 0.21% JPY 0.19% 0.10% 0.02% 0.17% 0.08% -0.01% 0.25% CAD 0.02% -0.06% -0.13% -0.17% -0.12% -0.18% 0.07% AUD 0.13% 0.05% -0.02% -0.08% 0.12% -0.06% 0.17% NZD 0.19% 0.12% 0.04% 0.01% 0.18% 0.06% 0.25% CHF -0.03% -0.11% -0.21% -0.25% -0.07% -0.17% -0.25% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).