GBP/USD rises to near 1.2400 as Trump asks Fed for rate cuts

- GBP/USD appreciated as US President Donald Trump asked the Fed to cut interest rates immediately.
- Traders expect the Fed to keep its benchmark overnight rate steady in the 4.25%-4.50% range in January.
- The BoE is anticipated to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut in February.
GBP/USD extends its gains for the second successive day, trading around 1.2400 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair’s upside could be attributed to the remarks from US President Donald Trump on late Thursday.
President Trump said he wants the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates immediately. "With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately, and likewise they should be dropping all over the world," said Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Traders expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep its benchmark overnight rate steady in the 4.25%-4.50% range at its January meeting. Moreover, Trump’s policies could drive inflationary pressures, potentially limiting the Fed to just one more rate cut.
However, the upside of the GBP/USD pair could be limited as the Pound Sterling (GBP) could face headwinds following recent data including softer-than-expected UK inflation and retail sales data for December, weakening labor demand over the three months to November, and tepid GDP growth.
These factors have led traders to anticipate a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in February. Markets are now pricing in a near-certain reduction in the BoE’s policy rate to 4.5% at its upcoming meeting.
Traders are expected to closely watch the release of preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for both the United Kingdom and the United States for January. Additionally, the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be in focus. These indicators are likely to offer important insights into short-term economic trends.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.30%
|-0.35%
|-0.05%
|-0.33%
|-0.50%
|-0.55%
|-0.20%
|EUR
|0.30%
|-0.06%
|0.26%
|-0.03%
|-0.20%
|-0.25%
|0.11%
|GBP
|0.35%
|0.06%
|0.33%
|0.03%
|-0.15%
|-0.19%
|0.16%
|JPY
|0.05%
|-0.26%
|-0.33%
|-0.30%
|-0.48%
|-0.54%
|-0.17%
|CAD
|0.33%
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.30%
|-0.17%
|-0.22%
|0.13%
|AUD
|0.50%
|0.20%
|0.15%
|0.48%
|0.17%
|-0.04%
|0.28%
|NZD
|0.55%
|0.25%
|0.19%
|0.54%
|0.22%
|0.04%
|0.35%
|CHF
|0.20%
|-0.11%
|-0.16%
|0.17%
|-0.13%
|-0.28%
|-0.35%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY turns south below 156.00 ahead of BoJ rate call
USD/JPY returns to the red below 156.00 on Friday, erasing early gains ahead of the key BoJ policy decision. The pair shrugs off hot Japan's core inflation. Trump-led risk-on mood fails to deter the safe-haven Japanese Yen, weighing on USD/JPY.
AUD/USD retakes 0.6300 amid Trump-led risk appetite
AUD/USD buyers re-attempt 0.6300 in Friday's Asian trading. US President Donald Trump said he would rather not have tariffs on China and lifted risk sentiment, boding well for the higher-yielding Aussie at the expense of the safe-havem US Dollar. The focus shifts to the top-tier US PMI data.
Gold eyes more upside as focus shifts to US PMI data
Gold price regains poise and gears up for another run higher early Friday after taking a breather on Thursday. Gold buyers flirt with three-month highs near $2,760, awaiting some clarity on US President Donald Trump’s trade policies and the S&P Global preliminary US business PMI data.
Bitcoin could resume rally as Trump signs executive order, calls US a Crypto and AI hub
Bitcoin trades near $103,000 on Thursday, following President Donald Trump's executive order to create a Presidential Working Group on digital assets. The group will also oversee the feasibility of the US creating a national digital asset stockpile.
Federal Reserve set for an extended pause
After 100bp of rate cuts the Fed has signalled it needs evidence of economic weakness and more subdued inflation prints to justify further policy loosening. President Trump’s low tax, light-touch regulation policies should be good news for growth.
