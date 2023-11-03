GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2200, looks to US NFP report for fresh impetus

- GBP/USD struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s positive move to over a one-week high.
- Traders opt to move to the sidelines and look to the US monthly jobs report for a fresh impetus.
- The BoE’s bleak economic outlook favours bears and supports prospects for additional losses.
The GBP/USD pair ticks lower during the Asian session on Friday and erodes a part of the previous day's positive move to the 1.2225 region, or a one-and-half-week high. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.2200 round-figure mark as traders now look forward to the release of the US monthly employment details for some meaningful impetus.
The popularly known NFP report is expected to show that the US economy added 180K jobs in October, down sharply from the 336K in the previous month, while the jobless rate is anticipated to hold steady at 3.8%. Apart from this, the market focus will be on Average Hourly Earnings, which are seen rising 0.3% MoM and ease to a 4% yearly rate from 4.2% in September. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week noted that some slowing in the labour market will likely need to happen in order for inflation to continue its downward trajectory. Hence, any positive surprise could lift bets for one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in December or January, which, in turn, should provide a goodish lift to the US Dollar (USD) and prompt fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair.
In contrast, even a slight disappointment, especially signs of slowing wage growth, will reaffirm market expectations that the Fed is unlikely to hike interest rates any further and could possibly start cutting rates in June 2024. This could lead to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and undermine the Greenback. The GBP/USD pair, however, might fail to attract buyers in the wake of the Bank of England's (BoE) bleak economic outlook, saying that the economy risks falling into recession next year. The BoE did signal that it intends to keep interest rates high for an extended period to tackle stubborn inflationary pressures, though the markets have now fully priced in a 25 bps rate cut by August 2024. This suggests that any immediate market reaction to weaker US jobs data is more likely to be limited.
Nevertheless, the GBP/USD pair seems poised to register modest weekly gains, though remains confined in a familiar range held over the past month or so. The recent price action, meanwhile, might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase and validates a near-term negative outlook. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside and warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2187
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2203
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2184
|Daily SMA50
|1.2309
|Daily SMA100
|1.2551
|Daily SMA200
|1.2435
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2226
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2138
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2289
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.207
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2192
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2171
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2152
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2101
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2065
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.224
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2276
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2327
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh multi-week highs above 1.0700 after NFP
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0700 for the first time since late September. The weaker-than-forecast increase in Nonfarm Payrolls in October triggered a US Dollar selloff and fueled the pair's rally in the American session.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD extended its daily rally and rose above 1.2300 in the early American session on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the disappointing October jobs report from the US, allowing the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold retreats below $2,000 following NFP-inspired rally
Gold turned north and advanced beyond $2,000 after October jobs report, which showed a 150,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment, however, limited the precious metal's gains, causing XAU/USD to retreat toward $1,990.
Bitcoin price spikes in response to US Nonfarm Payrolls for October
The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, coming in below market expectations of 180,000. As the job market cools, the NFP data is likely to drive upside volatility in Bitcoin and altcoins.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO gains despite announcing 10% cut to workforce
Nio (NIO) stock has gained as much as 5% on Friday morning after reporting that increased competition in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market had forced the Shanghai-based company to lay off 10% of its workforce and trim some of its investments.