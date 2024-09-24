GBP/USD remains near 1.3350, close to its 31-month highs

GBP/USD marked its 31-month high level of 1.3359, recorded on Monday.

The US Dollar receives downward pressure due to dovish Fedspeak.

UK Prime Minister Starmer has voiced concerns that the domestic economy could be heading toward “painful” economic reforms.

GBP/USD extends its winning streak for the fifth consecutive session, trading around 1.3350 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair maintains its position near its 31-month high level of 1.3359, recorded on Monday.

The US Dollar (USD) may depreciate due to increasing expectations for further rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2024. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 50% likelihood of a 75 basis point reduction, bringing the Fed's rate to a range of 4.0-4.25% by the end of this year.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that he believes there should be and will be additional interest rate cuts in 2024. However, Kashkari expects future cuts to be smaller than the one from the September meeting. Additionally, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted, “Many more rate cuts are likely needed over the next year, rates need to come down significantly,” per Reuters.

On the data front, the S&P Global US Composite PMI grew at a slower rate in September, registering 54.4 compared to 54.6 in August. The Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly dropped to 47.0, indicating contraction, while the Services PMI expanded more than anticipated, reaching 55.4, data showed on Monday.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the preliminary UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 51.5 in September, down from 52.5 in August, missing the market expectation of 52.3. Similarly, the Services PMI declined to 52.8 in September from 53.7 in August, also below the market forecast of 53.5.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, stated, “A slight cooling of output growth across manufacturing and services in September should not be viewed as overly concerning.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed concerns that the domestic economy may be on a collision course with “painful” economic reforms, particularly as UK inflation figures remain significantly stickier than those in other countries.