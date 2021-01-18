GBP/USD remains heavy below 1.3600 ahead of UK’s second phase of covid vaccinations

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD drops to the fresh low since December 12.
  • UK’s covid numbers ease ahead of second phase of virus vaccination but the weekend readings are less reliable.
  • Activity restrictions jump in the UK, travel corridors closes.
  • American virus figures stay high but political play, risk-off mood favor US dollar amid off in Washington.

GBP/USD stays on the back foot near the intraday low, also the lowest since last Tuesday, while trading around 1.3565, down 0.15% on a day, ahead of Monday’s London session open. Although the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers have improved during the weekend, fears of virus variants and fresh lockdown restrictions weigh on the sterling when the US dollar benefits from the risk-off mood. Given the off in the US, virus updates from the UK and news from the second phase of vaccinations in England will be the key.

Following the recent jump in the covid numbers and death tolls, which led to the third lockdown in the UK, Britain reported 38,598 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which is the lowest since December 27. Even so, weekend numbers are generally less dependable due to the lag in reporting and hence fail to please the bulls. On the contrary, fresh activity restrictions in the UK, for travelers, weigh on the risk.

Read: New UK covid stats lower despite variant, vaccine rolled out

It’s worth mentioning that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Sunday reported 23,653,919 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 213,145 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 3,557 to 394,495, per Reuters.

Other than the virus woes, cautious sentiment ahead of US President Joe Biden’s arrival to the White House, as well as doubts over initial policies and challenges from Iran, exert additional downside pressure on the risks. Additionally, port blockage due to the lack of clarity in Brexit terms also weighs on the Pound.

Amid these plays, stock futures in the US and the UK remain pressured while the US dollar index (DXY) rises to a fresh high in a month by press time.

Looking forward, GBP/USD traders will keep their eyes on the virus updates and vaccine news from Britain for fresh impulse as the US markets are off due to Martin Luther King’s Birthday. Even so, news giving additional details of Biden’s stimulus and any more hardships for the upcoming government can also weigh on the quote.

Technical analysis

A one-month-old rising wedge formation on the four-hour (4H) chart keeps GBP/USD sellers hopeful to revisit the previous month’s low close to 1.3130. However, the quote’s sustained trading below the pattern support at 1.3535 and 200-bar SMA near 1.3480 add filters to the downside. Alternatively, 1.3615 and 1.3670 can entertain short-term buyers ahead of challenging them by an ascending trend line from January 04, at 1.3710 now.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3564
Today Daily Change -20 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.15%
Today daily open 1.3584
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3567
Daily SMA50 1.3426
Daily SMA100 1.3204
Daily SMA200 1.2914
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3698
Previous Daily Low 1.3572
Previous Weekly High 1.371
Previous Weekly Low 1.3451
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3621
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.365
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3538
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3492
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3412
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3664
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3744
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.379

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD offered below 1.2100 amid risk-off mood, Italian politics, virus updates in focus

EUR/USD offered below 1.2100 amid risk-off mood, Italian politics, virus updates in focus

EUR/USD stays heavy near the lowest in six weeks. EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.2070, down 0.05% intraday, while heading into the European session open on Monday. Eurogroup meeting, Italian CPI will decorate the calendar amid US off.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains heavy below 1.3600 ahead of UK’s second phase of covid vaccinations

GBP/USD remains heavy below 1.3600 ahead of UK’s second phase of covid vaccinations

GBP/USD drops to the fresh low since December 12. GBP/USD stays on the back foot near the intraday low, also the lowest since last Tuesday, while trading around 1.3565, down 0.15% on a day, ahead of Monday’s London session open.

GBP/USD News

Gold bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers

Gold bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers

Gold takes the bids near $1,832, up 0.29% intraday, during early Monday. The yellow metal refreshed a multi-day low before bouncing off $1,802.80 but the corrective recovery needs to cross 200-day SMA to convince the buyers.

Gold news

Calm before the stock storm

Calm before the stock storm

The cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratio (CAPE) is among the most potent academic finance concepts. It estimated long-term equity returns reliably. 150 years of equity market history is plotted in the first chart below.

Read more

DXY bulls eye 50-day SMA near fresh monthly high

DXY bulls eye 50-day SMA near fresh monthly high

US dollar index (DXY) stays positive around 90.81 during Monday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge extends the upside break of a descending trend line from December 07 towards a fresh high since December 21.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures