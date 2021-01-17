New UK covid stats lower despite variant, vaccine rolled out

- The UK reported 38,598 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the lowest since December 27.
- Norway will investigate 23 deaths in frail elderly patients after vaccination.
As scientists identify more and more potentially worrying variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, US President-elect Joseph R. Biden, Jr. announced his incoming administration’s proposal for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan last week.
The programme is including $20 billion to mount a national vaccination program.
The plan is taking some of the stings out of the markets due to the spread of the new variant virus.
At the same time, despite a previously stated strategy of holding back some vaccine doses to ensure people can get their second shot, the Trump Administration started releasing its reserve doses in December 2020, the Washington Post reported.
However, this means that the previous stockpile no longer exists—dashing the hopes of US state and local officials for a quick increase in the available vaccine supply.
That being said, vaccines have reached consumers in record time due to the US Food and Drug Administration granting emergency authorization to vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna in less than a year.
Several efforts are underway to help produce and distribute the vaccines more quickly.
More than 60 vaccines are still going through a three-stage clinical trial process and the US government’s Operation Warp Speed initiative has pledged $10 billion in an effort to develop and deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective coronavirus vaccine this month.
The World Health Organization is coordinating global efforts to develop the vaccines, aiming for two billion doses by the end of 2021.
While there have been some weekend reports of scepticism and even fatalities whereby Norway will investigate 23 deaths in frail elderly patients after vaccination, a CDC report last week revealed that severe reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are rare.
These reassurances of safety as efforts for wide-spread vaccination continue to ramp up are crucial in restoring a commitment to the objective of herd immunity.
Meanwhile, in the UK, where the variant first originated, the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination programme will be released on Monday.
Covid-19 deaths have been at the highest they’ve ever been — and the more infectious variants could make things much worse.
However, the UK reported 38,598 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which is the lowest since December 27.
The nation will start offering doses to people aged 70 and above and those who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus.
"Today is a significant milestone in our vaccination programme as we open it up to millions more people who are most at risk from COVID-19," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.
"We have a long way to go and there will doubtless be challenges ahead - but by working together we are making huge progress in our fight against this virus."
Health minister Matt Hancock said more than half of all over-80s had now had a vaccination.
Britain - which has Europe's highest COVID-19 death toll - hopes progress with rolling out the vaccines will enable it to ease some of the economically damaging lockdown restrictions in March, foreign minister Dominic Raab said.
Johnson has set a target of vaccinating the four most at-risk categories - encompassing roughly 14 million people - by the middle of February.
Market implications
Stock and oil prices fell on Friday, pressured by intensifying lockdowns while the safe-haven US dollar index posted its largest weekly gain in more than two months.
However, US bond yields and stocks have been in the rise recently, partly on expectations about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and on a massive stimulus plan by the incoming Democratic administration.
Given that there has been a drop in new cases as the UK has reported this week, to the lowest since December 27, perhaps the variant is not as transmissible as first feared.
This should be a positive for risk sentiment this week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears attack 0.7700 ahead of China GDP
AUD/USD extends Friday’s downbeat momentum towards the 0.7700 threshold at the start of Monday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair declined the most since late October the previous day as the US dollar benefitted from the risk-off mood.
GBP/USD: Battles 1.3600 inside monthly rising wedge on 4H
GBP/USD fails to keep the uptick beyond 1.3606 during the initial Asian trading on Monday. The cable dropped to the lowest since January 12 on Friday but couldn’t slip beneath the 100-bar SMA. The rising wedge formation on ...
Gold: Further decline toward $1,800 remains on the cards
Gold failed to stage a convincing rebound this week. After losing more than 2% in the previous week, the XAU/USD pair extended its slide on Monday and touched its lowest level since early December at $1,817.
Darkest before dawn
The upcoming economic news is likely to be dreadful, and if it is not dreadful, it will be mostly ignored. This includes the release of the preliminary January PMI figures at the end of the week. Japan is extending its national emergency to another five prefectures, which collectively account for over half of the nation's GDP.
DXY breaks above key downtrend, eyes move above 91.00
USD has been strongly supported on what has shaped up to be a very much risk off final trading day of the week. Most G10/USD pairs have seen significant weakness, aside from CHF/USD and JPY/USD, given that the two currencies are also considered “safe havens”.