GBP/USD rallies on resurgence of Fed rate cut hopes

GBP/USD pushed back into the high end after Fed nods at inflation progress.

BoE rate cut expectations also tick higher.

Key US inflation data looms ahead.

GBP/USD rallied on Wednesday, clipping into a four-week peak after broad-market expectations of future rate cuts reignited following Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s wrap-up of the two-day Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report. UK data is limited to mid-tier Industrial Production figures on Thursday, but looming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation will draw plenty of investor eyes during Thursday’s American market session.

Rate-cut-hungry markets decided that Fed Chair Powell’s appearances before Congressional committees was close enough to dovish this week, with Powell giving a cautious nod to recent progress on inflation. Risk appetite has recovered as investors lean back into hopes for a September rate cut, and investors will be looking for an undershoot of US CPI inflation on Thursday, with median market forecasts expecting annualized core CPI inflation in June to hold steady at 3.4%.

Powell speech: We see current Fed policy as restrictive

GBP traders are leaning into bets of an August rate cut from the Bank of England (BoE) despite cautious tones from several BoE policymakers on Wednesday, and UK Industrial Production figures earlier Thursday will be a key bellwether for rate cut hopes. UK Industrial Production is expected to recover to 0.2% MoM from the previous decline of -0.9%.

BoE's Mann: We need to see sustained slower service inflation

Further US inflation data is due on Friday, with core US Producer Price Index (PPI) wholesale inflation expected to tick upwards to 2.5% YoY from the previous 2.3%, which could pose a stumbling block to broad-market rate cut hopes.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.04% -0.04% -0.06% -0.03% -0.07% -0.12% -0.04% EUR 0.04% 0.02% -0.04% 0.02% -0.02% -0.07% 0.00% GBP 0.04% -0.02% -0.02% 0.00% -0.03% -0.08% 0.01% JPY 0.06% 0.04% 0.02% 0.03% -0.00% -0.09% 0.03% CAD 0.03% -0.02% -0.01% -0.03% -0.06% -0.10% -0.01% AUD 0.07% 0.02% 0.03% 0.00% 0.06% -0.06% 0.04% NZD 0.12% 0.07% 0.08% 0.09% 0.10% 0.06% 0.10% CHF 0.04% -0.01% -0.01% -0.03% 0.00% -0.04% -0.10% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD technical outlook

Cable’s bullish resurgence on Wednesday has left bids buried deep in a supply zone priced in above the 1.2800 handle, and price action is stretched thin on the high side. A downside recovery could send price back to the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2600, and the burden of preventing a swing low into familiar technical levels will see bulls working double duty to try and chalk in a meaningful higher low on daily candlesticks.

