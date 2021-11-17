GBP/USD prints fresh highs on BoE expectations

- GBP/USD bulls stampede on BoE rate expectations.
- US dollar drifts lower following yesterday's spike to fresh cycle highs.
At 1.3490, GBP/USD is trading near to the highs of the day that came in just shy of 1.3495. The pair has moved from a low of 1.3396 and climbed to a one-week high after data showed UK inflation surged to a 10-year high last month.
The pound is firmer across the board due to the expectations of an interest rate hike as early as next month following a week, so far, of better than expected data. On Tuesday, for instance, UK data showed Britain's job market withstood the end of the government's furlough scheme.
Subsequently, the Bank of England is expected to join the Reserve Bank of New Zealand as one of the first major central banks to raise rates since the coronavirus pandemic hit the global economy. The markets are now pricing a 60% chance that the BoE will raise rates at a Dec. 16 meeting.
US dollar drifts below 16-month highs
Meanwhile, the US dollar has drifted lower from a new 16-month high that was printed on Tuesday as markets position for rate increases from the Federal Reserve that is now seen hiking rates by as early as mid-2022. The dollar index, DXY, which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals, is down around 0.13% at the time of writing, trading at 95.788 within the day's range of between 95.734 and 96.241. Yesterday's high was 96.266, the best level marked since mid-July 2020.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3491
|Today Daily Change
|0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|1.3422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3611
|Daily SMA50
|1.3651
|Daily SMA100
|1.3729
|Daily SMA200
|1.384
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3473
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3405
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3353
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3447
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3394
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3366
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3462
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3501
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3529
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
