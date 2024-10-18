- GBP/USD rebounds from a weekly low of 1.2974, driven by stronger-than-expected UK Retail Sales data.
- Momentum favors sellers, but a break above 1.3102 could lead to further gains, with resistance at 1.3129 and 1.3175.
- A daily close below 1.3100 may expose the pair to downside risks, with key support at 1.3000 and the 100-DMA at 1.2957.
The Pound Sterling resumed its uptrend after hitting a weekly low of 1.2974 on Wednesday. It surged after the UK Retail Sales data was stronger than foreseen by market analysts, portraying a robust economy. Nevertheless, traders remain convinced that the Bank of England (BoE) would lower rates as inflation fell below the bank’s 2% target. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3036.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD is upward biased, though downside risks remain unless the pair clears the October 15 high at 1.3102. Failure to do so could cause sellers to remain hopeful of lowering spot prices.
As of late, momentum suggests that sellers are in charge. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish, though it aims higher, but it is far from reaching neutral readings.
If GBP/USD surpasses 1.3102, buyers will face stir resistance at the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.3129. A breach of the latter will expose the October 4 peak at 1.3175, ahead of 1.3200.
Conversely, a daily close below 1.3100 could pave the way for further downside. The first support would be the 1.3000 figure, followed by the weekly low of 1.2974. Below lies the 100-DMA at 1.2957, followed by the 1.2900 mark.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.23%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|0.08%
|-0.13%
|-0.16%
|-0.06%
|EUR
|0.23%
|0.04%
|-0.19%
|0.31%
|0.09%
|0.08%
|0.18%
|GBP
|0.22%
|-0.04%
|-0.23%
|0.28%
|0.07%
|0.05%
|0.11%
|JPY
|0.43%
|0.19%
|0.23%
|0.53%
|0.30%
|0.26%
|0.35%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|-0.31%
|-0.28%
|-0.53%
|-0.21%
|-0.24%
|-0.18%
|AUD
|0.13%
|-0.09%
|-0.07%
|-0.30%
|0.21%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|NZD
|0.16%
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.26%
|0.24%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|CHF
|0.06%
|-0.18%
|-0.11%
|-0.35%
|0.18%
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
