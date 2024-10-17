- GBP/USD slips below the 50-DMA, signaling a bearish shift despite its recent recovery towards 1.3000.
- Bearish momentum in the RSI hints at a deeper correction if the pair closes below 1.3000 consecutively.
- Key support levels include the 100-DMA at 1.2954 and the bottom of the ascending channel around 1.2890/1.2910.
The Pound Sterling recovered some ground yet cannot hold firm above the 1.3000 figure against the Greenback. Absent data releases in the UK kept traders adrift to a goodish US Retail Sales report, along with a dip in unemployment claims. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2991, virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Price action suggests the GBP/USD is still upwardly biased, but since it has fallen below the 50-day moving average, it has opened the door for lower prices.
From a momentum standpoint, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish. Hence, if the GBP/USD achieves back-to-back daily closes below 1.3000, it could be headed for a deeper pullback.
Given the backdrop, the first support for GBP/USD would be the 100-DMA at 1.2954. Once cleared, the next support would be the bottom trendline of an ascending channel at around 1.2890/1.2910, followed by the June 12 peak turned support at 1.2861. The next support would be the 200-DMA at 1.2794.
Conversely, if GBP/USD holds firm above 1.3000, buyers can drive the exchange rate towards the weekly high of 1.3102 before testing the 50-DMA at 1.3122.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.35%
|-0.07%
|0.24%
|0.25%
|-0.52%
|-0.11%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|-0.35%
|-0.43%
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|-0.86%
|-0.43%
|-0.43%
|GBP
|0.07%
|0.43%
|0.33%
|0.33%
|-0.44%
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|JPY
|-0.24%
|0.10%
|-0.33%
|0.02%
|-0.76%
|-0.37%
|-0.30%
|CAD
|-0.25%
|0.10%
|-0.33%
|-0.02%
|-0.77%
|-0.34%
|-0.31%
|AUD
|0.52%
|0.86%
|0.44%
|0.76%
|0.77%
|0.42%
|0.46%
|NZD
|0.11%
|0.43%
|0.02%
|0.37%
|0.34%
|-0.42%
|0.03%
|CHF
|0.09%
|0.43%
|-0.01%
|0.30%
|0.31%
|-0.46%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
