GBP/USD slips below the 50-DMA, signaling a bearish shift despite its recent recovery towards 1.3000.

Bearish momentum in the RSI hints at a deeper correction if the pair closes below 1.3000 consecutively.

Key support levels include the 100-DMA at 1.2954 and the bottom of the ascending channel around 1.2890/1.2910.

The Pound Sterling recovered some ground yet cannot hold firm above the 1.3000 figure against the Greenback. Absent data releases in the UK kept traders adrift to a goodish US Retail Sales report, along with a dip in unemployment claims. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2991, virtually unchanged.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Price action suggests the GBP/USD is still upwardly biased, but since it has fallen below the 50-day moving average, it has opened the door for lower prices.

From a momentum standpoint, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish. Hence, if the GBP/USD achieves back-to-back daily closes below 1.3000, it could be headed for a deeper pullback.

Given the backdrop, the first support for GBP/USD would be the 100-DMA at 1.2954. Once cleared, the next support would be the bottom trendline of an ascending channel at around 1.2890/1.2910, followed by the June 12 peak turned support at 1.2861. The next support would be the 200-DMA at 1.2794.

Conversely, if GBP/USD holds firm above 1.3000, buyers can drive the exchange rate towards the weekly high of 1.3102 before testing the 50-DMA at 1.3122.

GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart