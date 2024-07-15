GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slips below 1.3000, signaling a potential correction

- GBP/USD could further lose ground as the 14-day RSI hints at an impending correction.
- The pair could test the psychological resistance at the 1.3000 level.
- The immediate support is anticipated near the upper boundary of the ascending channel, around the 1.2900 level.
GBP/USD declines slightly, hovering around 1.2970 in Monday's Asian session after retreating from Friday's peak of 1.2990, the highest since July 2023. The analysis of the daily chart shows a breakout above an ascending channel, signaling a bullish trend in the pair's price movements.
Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reflects short-term bullish momentum, with the MACD line above the centerline and diverging positively from the signal line.
However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits marginally above the 70 level, confirming the bullish trend while also suggesting potential overbought conditions. A potential decline could indicate a weakening bullish sentiment, possibly hinting at an impending correction.
In terms of resistance, the GBP/USD pair could test the psychological level of 1.3000. A breakthrough above this level could provide support for the pair to explore the region around the key level of 1.3100.
On the downside, the immediate support appears around the upper boundary of the ascending channel at the 1.2900 level. A return to the ascending channel could contribute support for the pair to reach the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2863.
A break below the nine-day EMA could lead the GBP/USD pair to test the lower boundary of the ascending channel at the level of 1.2770. Further support could be found around the throwback support level of 1.2615.
GBP/USD: Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.12%
|0.09%
|-0.11%
|0.09%
|0.15%
|0.14%
|0.14%
|EUR
|-0.12%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|0.17%
|0.06%
|0.24%
|0.21%
|GBP
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|0.17%
|0.05%
|0.17%
|0.20%
|JPY
|0.11%
|0.02%
|-0.06%
|0.21%
|0.04%
|0.21%
|0.06%
|CAD
|-0.09%
|-0.17%
|-0.17%
|-0.21%
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|AUD
|-0.15%
|-0.06%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|0.15%
|0.15%
|NZD
|-0.14%
|-0.24%
|-0.17%
|-0.21%
|-0.03%
|-0.15%
|-0.01%
|CHF
|-0.14%
|-0.21%
|-0.20%
|-0.06%
|-0.03%
|-0.15%
|0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
