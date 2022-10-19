- GBP/USD sellers poke three-week-old support line after reversing from multi-day-old resistance.
- Ascending trend line from late September, 21-DMA adds to the downside filters.
- Buyers need validation from 50-DMA to retake control.
- Steady oscillators, pullback from key hurdle favor sellers.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.1220, fading the bounce off 1.1185 after a two-day downtrend. In doing so, the cable pair flirts with a short-term key support line during Thursday’s Asian session after taking a U-turn from the two-month-old resistance line earlier in the week.
In addition to the immediate support of 1.1220, an upward-sloping trend line from September 29, around 1.1155, will precede the 21-DMA level near 1.1130 to also challenge the short-term downside of the Cable pair.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s weakness past 1.1130 will direct it toward the monthly low of 1.0923 which acts as the last defense of the GBP/USD buyers.
In a case where the Cable pair renews the monthly low, 1.0650 and the recently flashed record low of 1.0339 will be in focus.
Alternatively, a descending resistance line from late August, around 1.1345, restricts the GBP/USD pair’s nearby upside.
Following that, the 50-DMA level surrounding 1.1445 will challenge the buyers before directing them to the monthly high of 1.1495. Also acting as the upside filter is the 1.1500.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1218
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0100
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.88%
|Today daily open
|1.1318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1132
|Daily SMA50
|1.1485
|Daily SMA100
|1.1822
|Daily SMA200
|1.2455
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1411
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1256
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1381
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0924
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1315
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1246
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1173
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1091
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1401
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1483
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1556
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?
Ahead of the data, AUD/USD depressed around 0.6270, despite the recent bounce off weekly low, as traders await the key Australia employment report during early Thursday. The Aussie pair printed the first daily loss on turnaround Wednesday amid a risk-off mood.
EUR/USD: Consolidation extends, nothing new under the sun
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after dropping to near the immediate support of 0.9760 in the early Tokyo session. A rebound in the risk-off profile terminated the two-day winning spell. The RSI (14) has failed to sustain in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
Gold tumbles, looking to test the year low at $1,614.81
XAUUSD fell on Wednesday to $1,628.35, its lowest in 3 weeks, as investors resumed buying the Dollar. Market mood deteriorated on the back of renewed growth-related concerns. Gold cannot compete now with soaring rates in the US and tends to fall in risk-averse scenarios.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Network activity signals red days ahead
ETH shows a significant influx of investors actively participating in the network. Ethereum price could become problematic for long-term investors as a sweep-the-lows event is becoming more self-fulfilling. Key levels have been identified.
Australian Employment Preview: Near-term relief to the long-lasting pain Premium
Australia will publish its September employment report on Thursday, October 20. The country is expected to have added 25,000 new jobs, decreasing from the previous 33,500. The Unemployment Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.5%.