GBP/USD Price Analysis: Multiple supports question pullback from 200-day SMA

- GBP/USD fails to extend the previous day’s losses, recovers from 1.2556.
- A confluence of 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offer immediate strong support.
- The joint between 50-day SMA and a three-month-old support line adds to the downside back-up.
- The monthly top can challenge the pair’s rise beyond 200-day SMA.
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low while taking the bids near 1.2577 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The pair took a U-turn from 200-day SMA on Tuesday but sellers seem to relinquish the controls off-late. It should also be noted that the MACD histogram is still bullish, though mildly, and favor the Cable’s pullback.
In doing so, 1.2600 and 1.2650 might offer immediate resistance to the pair ahead of a 200-day SMA level of 1.2694. Also acting as a strong upside barrier will be the monthly top of 1.2813.
Should the bulls manage to cross 1.2813 daily, it’s the run-up to 1.3000 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, 1.2525/20 are comprising 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month fall could restrict the pair’s immediate downside.
Additionally, an ascending trend line from March 20 and 50-day SMA, near 1.2425, might as well challenge the bears.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2575
|Today Daily Change
|-30 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|1.2605
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2458
|Daily SMA50
|1.2419
|Daily SMA100
|1.2535
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2607
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2455
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2549
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2513
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2504
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2403
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2352
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2657
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2809
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
