GBP/USD Price Analysis: Multiple hurdles, US data prod Cable buyers above 1.2700

- GBP/USD fades recovery from two-month low amid cautious mood.
- Lackluster oscillators, slew of technical resistances challenge Cable buyers.
- Ascending trend line from mid-March, 100-DMA restrict immediate downside.
- 50-DMA, June’s peak and 5.5-month-long previous support line guard Pound Sterling recovery.
GBP/USD stays defensive around 1.2715-20 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, fading the previous day’s rebound from the lowest level in eight weeks amid the market’s anxiety ahead of the top-tier data/events.
The Cable pair bounced off the 100-DMA and once again provided a daily close beyond an ascending support line from March 15, which in turn lures the Cable Sterling buyers as the US Dollar and Treasury bond yields drop. However, the cautious mood ahead of the top-tier US data and the start of the two-day-long annual Jackson Hole Symposium joins a slew of technical resistances to challenge the pair’s immediate upside.
That said, steady RSI (14) line and sluggish MACD signals also fail to inspire the GBP/USD buyers.
Among the key upside hurdles, the 50-DMA level of around 1.2800 and the support-turned-resistance line from early March, close to 1.2895 at the latest, appear major challenges for the Cable buyers. On the same line is June’s peak of around 1.2850.
It should be noted that a clear upside break of 1.2895 will need validation from the 1.2900 to convince the Pound Sterling buyers to aim for the 1.3000 threshold and the YTD peak of 1.3142.
On the flip side, the previously mentioned support line from March 15 and the 100-DMA, near 1.2685 and 1.2640 in that order, restrict the immediate downside of the GBP/USD pair. Additionally, May’s high of 1.2680 also acts as a downside filter.
Overall, GBP/USD remains on the bear’s radar unless it crosses the 1.2900 round figure.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.272
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.2732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2754
|Daily SMA50
|1.2795
|Daily SMA100
|1.2634
|Daily SMA200
|1.2388
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.28
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2718
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2832
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2864
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
