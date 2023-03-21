GBP/USD Price Analysis: Keeps the red around mid-1.2200s, downside remains cushioned

- GBP/USD comes under some selling pressure on Tuesday and snaps a three-day winning streak.
- The downside remains limited amid sustained USD selling and ahead of the FOMC/BoE meetings.
- The technical setup still favours bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying.
The GBP/USD pair stalls a three-day-old uptrend on Tuesday and retreats from its highest level since early February touched the previous day. The pair maintains its offered tone through the early North American session and is currently placed just below the mid-1.2200s, though lacks follow-through.
The pullback could be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of this week's key central bank event risks - the crucial FOMC policy decision on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of England (BoE) meeting on Thursday. In the meantime, the prospects for a less hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed), along with a strong follow-through rally in the equity markets, drag the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) to a fresh five-week low and lends support to the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakout through the 1.2200 mark, or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the January-March downfall was seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the upside and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the monthly top, around the 1.2285 region set on Monday, before positioning for any further gains. The GBP/USD pair might then climb to test the next relevant hurdle near the 1.2320 region before eventually aiming to reclaim the 1.2400 round-figure mark. The momentum could get extended further towards the double-top resistance near the 1.2450 region, or the YTD peak touched in January.
On the flip side, 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.2200 mark, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Sustained weakness below might prompt some technical selling and drag the GBP/USD pair towards the 1.2125 confluence support. The latter comprises 50% Fibo. level and the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (SMA), which if broken decisively might shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders and pave the way for deeper losses.
GBP/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2252
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2278
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2041
|Daily SMA50
|1.2143
|Daily SMA100
|1.2057
|Daily SMA200
|1.1892
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2285
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2167
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2204
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.201
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.224
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2212
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2202
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.232
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2361
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2438
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.