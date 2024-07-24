GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops to two-week low, bears await break below 38.2% Fibo. level

GBP/USD remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Wednesday.

A combination of factors lends support to the USD and drags spot prices to a two-week low.

The technical setup warrants caution for bears and before positioning for additional losses.

The GBP/USD pair drifts lower for the second successive day – also marking the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five – and drops to a nearly two-week low during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.2900 mark, down 0.15% for the day amid a modest US Dollar (USD), though any meaningful depreciating move seems elusive.

In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbed to a two-week high amid an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a softer risk tone further benefits the safe-haven buck, though bets for an imminent start of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cutting cycle in September cap gains. Apart from this, diminishing odds of an August rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) should act as a tailwind for the British Pound (GBP) and the GBP/USD pair ahead of flash PMIs.

From a technical perspective, spot prices currently trade just above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from the June monthly swing low. The said support is pegged near the 1.2880 region, below which a fresh bout of selling could drag the GBP/USD pair to the 1.2830-1.2835 area, or the 50% Fibo. level. The next relevant support is seen near the 1.2800 mark ahead of the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.2780-1.2775 region. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bears and pave the way for deeper losses.

On the flip side, any positive beyond the 1.2900 mark is likely to attract fresh buyers and remain capped near the 1.2930-1.2940 resistance or the 23.6% Fibo. level support breakpoint. Some follow-through buying will suggest that the recent corrective slide has run its course and shift the bias back in favor of bulls. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are still holding in positive territory, the GBP/USD pair might then aim back to reclaim the 1.3000 psychological mark and retest the 1.3045 region, or the one-year peak touched last week.

GBP/USD daily chart