GBP/USD Price Analysis: Death cross, 61.8% golden ratio probe recovery below 1.2100

- GBP/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from one-month low, sidelined of late.
- Oscillators suggest further recovery but death cross on the EMAs and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level probe bulls.
- Five-week-old horizontal support area offers extra filters to the south.
GBP/USD fades the previous day’s rebound from a monthly low around 1.2050 heading into Wednesday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair justifies the bearish moving average crossover on the four-hour chart below the key Fibonacci retracement level.
That said, the 50-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crosses the 200-bar EMA from above, which in turn portrays the “Death cross” and suggests further downside of the GBP/USD pair. Also challenging the quote is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of January 06-23 upside, near 1.2080.
It should be observed, however, that the gradual rise in the RSI (14) and the recently firmer MACD signals keep buyers hopeful.
As a result, the GBP/USD pair’s run-up beyond the immediate 1.2080 can’t be ruled out. In that case, the 50% Fibonacci retracement and the 200-EMA, respectively near 1.2150 and 1.2200, will be important to watch.
Should the pair remains firmer past 1.2200, it can again try to cross the 1.2445-50 horizontal hurdle.
On the flip side, the 1.2000 psychological magnet precedes the latest swing low near 1.1960 to limit the short-term GBP/USD downside.
Following that, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since January 03 and the previous monthly low, close to 1.1930 and 1.1840 in that order, should lure the pair sellers.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2052
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2275
|Daily SMA50
|1.2193
|Daily SMA100
|1.1816
|Daily SMA200
|1.1951
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2096
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1961
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2044
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2013
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1969
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1898
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1834
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2238
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
