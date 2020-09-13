GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates losses below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

  • GBP/USD bounces off seven-week low to regain 1.2800.
  • Oversold RSI conditions suggest further pullback below the key Fibonacci retracement level.
  • Early-July top, a descending trend line from September 04 offer near-term key support.

GBP/USD picks up bids near 1.2810 during the early Asian trading on Monday. In doing so, the Cable trims the losses below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 14 to September 01 upside amid oversold RSI conditions.

While the pair’s current pullback may take clues from RSI to attack the key Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2865, July 27 top surrounding 1.2900 can question the buyers afterward.

Should the quote manages to cross 1.2900, 50% of Fibonacci retracement and 200-bar SMA, respectively around 1.2980 and 1.3130, can probe the bulls.

Meanwhile, 1.2760 and July 09 high near 1.2670 could restrict the pair’s further downside ahead of the one-week-old falling trend line around 1.2640.

If at all the bears dominate past-1.2640, the mid-July bottom of 1.2480 will gain market attention.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2806
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 1.2796
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3157
Daily SMA50 1.2965
Daily SMA100 1.2694
Daily SMA200 1.2737
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2866
Previous Daily Low 1.2763
Previous Weekly High 1.3279
Previous Weekly Low 1.2763
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2802
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2826
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.275
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2647
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2853
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2911
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2957

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

