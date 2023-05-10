GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable turns defensive above 1.2600 on BoE “Super Thursday”

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • GBP/USD seesaws around the highest levels since April 2022, prods two-day uptrend.
  • Clear upside break of five-week-old hurdle, firmer RSI (14) line keeps buyers hopeful.
  • Weekly descending resistance line, bearish MACD signals and pre-BoE caution challenge Cable buyers.
  • Bulls seek 1.2700 breakout to keep the reins; downside break of 1.2600 can lure intraday sellers.

GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.2630 amid the early hours of the Bank of England (BoE) inspired “Super Thursday”. That said, the Cable pair rose to a 13-month high the previous day while bouncing off the resistance-turned-support line stretched from early April.

The Pound Sterling’s recovery from the previous resistance line also gained support from the firmer RSI (14) line, not overbought. However, the bearish MACD signals and a downward-sloping resistance line from Monday, close to 1.2635 by the press time, prod the Cable buyers.

Even if the GBP/USD bulls manage to cross the 1.2635 trend line resistance, the latest high of around 1.2680 and the 1.2700 round figure may challenge the quote’s further upside.

Following that, a run-up towards the early April 2022 low surrounding 1.2975 and then to the 1.3000 psychological magnet can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, a clear downside break of the aforementioned resistance-turned-support near 1.2600 can trigger intraday selling of the GBP/USD pair.

In that case, a three-week-long ascending trend line and the 200-SMA, respectively near 1.2500 and 1.2460, can act as the final defense of the GBP/USD buyers.

Overall, GBP/USD buyers keep the reins despite the latest inaction. However, the upside momentum needs validation from the BoE.

Also read: Bank of England Preview: A risk event for the GBP/USD rally

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2627
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 1.2621
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2497
Daily SMA50 1.2325
Daily SMA100 1.2235
Daily SMA200 1.1954
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.264
Previous Daily Low 1.2578
Previous Weekly High 1.2652
Previous Weekly Low 1.2436
Previous Monthly High 1.2584
Previous Monthly Low 1.2275
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2616
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2602
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2586
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2551
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2525
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2648
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2675
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2709

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.6800 on softer Chinese inflation data

AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.6800 on softer Chinese inflation data

AUD/USD is pausing its rebound below 0.6800 after China's CPI and PPI data disappoint markets. Risk sentiment remains mildly positive following softer US inflation data, weighing down on the US Dollar while lending some support to the Aussie. US PPI data and Fedspeak next in focus. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD bulls eye a break of 1.10 the figure

EUR/USD bulls eye a break of 1.10 the figure

EUR/USD was trading 0.05% higher at $1.0986 in the Tokyo opening first half an hour as the bulls attempt to stay on the front side of the hourly micro trend that has been building since the late New York trade on Wednesday. 

EUR/USD News

Gold bulls approach $2,050 hurdle as US inflation, yields ease

Gold bulls approach $2,050 hurdle as US inflation, yields ease

Gold price picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $2,030 early Thursday, reversing the previous day’s retreat from a one-month-old horizontal resistance. The precious metal benefits from the broad US Dollar weakness.

Gold News

Uniswap price remains bullish as UNI holders anticipate incoming revenue-generating proposal

Uniswap price remains bullish as UNI holders anticipate incoming revenue-generating proposal

Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) community members are deliberating a proposal that could deliver wealth to the hands of UNI holders. The proposal marks the latest development in a time-hallowed debate on the network’s protocol fees and overall finances.

Read more

Bank of England Preview: A risk event for the GBP/USD rally Premium

Bank of England Preview: A risk event for the GBP/USD rally

Bank of England expected to raise rates by 25bps. More tightening beyond May seems posible as inflation decelerates frustratingly slow.  GBP/USD trades at the highest level since May 2022, with the Pound looking strong. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures