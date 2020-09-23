GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need validation to keep bounces off key support confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak while recovering from two-month low.
  • Bearish MACD, September 11 low can probe the pullback moves.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement joins 200-day and 100-day SMAs to restrict immediate downside.

GBP/USD extends recovery moves from 1.2710 towards attacking 1.2750, currently near intraday high of 1.2745, as markets in Tokyo open for Wednesday’s trading. The cable dropped to the lowest since July 23 the previous day but a confluence of the key SMAs and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its late-June to the early-September upside barred sellers afterward.

However, bearish MACD requires the buyers to cross the September 11 bottom of 1.2762 to extend the latest U-turn. In doing so, the 1.2800 threshold could become their next choice.

In a case where GBP/USD remains strong beyond 1.2800, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2865 can probe the bulls ahead of directing them to September 16 peak surrounding the 1.3000 psychological magnet.

On the downside, the 1.2726/20 support confluence becomes the key to watch as a daily closing beneath the same can easily break the 1.2700 round-figure while targeting the early-July tops near 1.2660/65.

During the further weakness of GBP/USD, the July 14 bottom near 1.2480 will flash on the bears’ radar.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2744
Today Daily Change 11 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 1.2733
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3066
Daily SMA50 1.3008
Daily SMA100 1.2722
Daily SMA200 1.2725
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2867
Previous Daily Low 1.2711
Previous Weekly High 1.3007
Previous Weekly Low 1.2777
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2771
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2808
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2674
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2614
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2517
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.283
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2987

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD tests six-week lows near 0.7130 on Aussie Retail Sales slump

AUD/USD tests six-week lows near 0.7130 on Aussie Retail Sales slump

AUD/USD flirts with six-week lows near 0.7130 on devastating Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic imposed restrictions. Broad US dollar demand continues to weigh on the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY taking on the bearish commitments at 105 the figure

USD/JPY taking on the bearish commitments at 105 the figure

USD/JPY breaking the 105 figure and bulls look to ride to 105.50. Bears will seek an opportunity to get involved with a fresh impulse to the downside and break monthly support. The DXY rose against most major currencies at the start of this week.

USD/JPY News

Gold licks its wounds around $1,900

Gold licks its wounds around $1,900

Gold pulls back from $1,898.57 after two consecutive days of downside. Broad US dollar strength becomes the key catalyst. A busy day ahead as Japan returns from extended weekend and monthly PMIs are up for a grab.

Gold News

WTI probes post-API declines to regain $40.00, eyes PMIs, EIA inventories

WTI probes post-API declines to regain $40.00, eyes PMIs, EIA inventories

WTI bounces off $39.64 after declining for three consecutive days. API stocks added 0.691M versus previous draw of 9.517M during the week ending of September 18. Coronavirus resurgence, strong US dollar disappoint energy buyers amid supply glut.

Oil News

Dollar rally sends these currencies to 1 month lows

Dollar rally sends these currencies to 1 month lows

The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday on the back of relatively neutral comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Although Powell described the outlook as highly uncertain and ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures