GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need validation to keep bounces off key support confluence

- GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak while recovering from two-month low.
- Bearish MACD, September 11 low can probe the pullback moves.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement joins 200-day and 100-day SMAs to restrict immediate downside.
GBP/USD extends recovery moves from 1.2710 towards attacking 1.2750, currently near intraday high of 1.2745, as markets in Tokyo open for Wednesday’s trading. The cable dropped to the lowest since July 23 the previous day but a confluence of the key SMAs and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its late-June to the early-September upside barred sellers afterward.
However, bearish MACD requires the buyers to cross the September 11 bottom of 1.2762 to extend the latest U-turn. In doing so, the 1.2800 threshold could become their next choice.
In a case where GBP/USD remains strong beyond 1.2800, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2865 can probe the bulls ahead of directing them to September 16 peak surrounding the 1.3000 psychological magnet.
On the downside, the 1.2726/20 support confluence becomes the key to watch as a daily closing beneath the same can easily break the 1.2700 round-figure while targeting the early-July tops near 1.2660/65.
During the further weakness of GBP/USD, the July 14 bottom near 1.2480 will flash on the bears’ radar.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2744
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.2733
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3066
|Daily SMA50
|1.3008
|Daily SMA100
|1.2722
|Daily SMA200
|1.2725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2867
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2711
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3007
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2777
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2771
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2808
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2517
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2987
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
