GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle key hurdle around 1.4100

- GBP/USD stays inside a choppy range near 1.4100.
- One-week-old horizontal area, short-term falling trend line guards immediate upside.
- MACD conditions suggest bulls rolling up the sleeves.
- Sustained trading above key support lines, 100-SMA favor buyers.
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low to 1.4095, keeping late Friday’s 10-pip trading range, amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable stays near the short-term horizontal and trend line hurdle amid the receding bearish bias of the MACD.
Other than the MACD conditions, the quote’s successful trading above immediate support lines and 100-SMA also back the GBP/USD bulls.
Hence, GBP/USD buyers are waiting for a clear break above 1.4115 to refresh the monthly top, also the highest since late February, near 1.4165. However, the pair’s further upside needs to cross the 1.4200 threshold before targeting the yearly peak surrounding 1.4245.
Alternatively, pullback moves may aim for a one-week-old support line near 1.4050 before challenging the 1.4000 round figure and the monthly trend line support close to 1.3975.
Also acting as the key support is the 100-SMA level of 1.3960, as well as the multiple tops marked during early May around 1.3930.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4097
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.4098
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3956
|Daily SMA50
|1.3876
|Daily SMA100
|1.3814
|Daily SMA200
|1.3475
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4111
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4036
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4082
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4065
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4052
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4007
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3977
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4156
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4202
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
