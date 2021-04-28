GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation

GBP/USD bulls are in charge following Fed's interest rate decision.

A correction, however, is on the cards prior to upside continuation.

GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies.

The DXY index hit 90.5530.

As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: All eyes on 4-hour resistance, cable is on the verge of a daily continuation following a correction of the prior daily bullish impulse.

However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames as follows:

