GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation

- GBP/USD bulls are in charge following Fed's interest rate decision.
- A correction, however, is on the cards prior to upside continuation.
GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies.
The DXY index hit 90.5530.
As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: All eyes on 4-hour resistance, cable is on the verge of a daily continuation following a correction of the prior daily bullish impulse.
However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames as follows:
Prior analysis 1, 4-hour & daily charts
''...if the price breaks 4-hour resistance then the bulls will be in play for a daily upside continuation:''
Prior analysis 2, 4-hour chart
Live market, daily and 4-hour charts
Daily chart
4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since March on Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.2120, hitting the highest since March, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, gave a nod to economic progress but characterized higher inflation as transitory.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.39 after Fed leaves policy unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging lower after the Fed left its policy unchanged and acknowledged a strengthening economy. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
XAU/USD precious metal steady as investor risk appetite likely unchanged post the Fed
As expected the Fed left rates unchanged and the accompanying statement did little to surprise investors. The dovish tone continues as the Fed says the economy has strengthened and inflation effects are likely transitory.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
GameStop Corp gives up gains, but finds support at short term moving averages
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are seeing some profit-taking after the strong run so far this week. That is despite the company raising $551 million, usually a bearish sign.