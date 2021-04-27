GBP/USD Price Analysis: All eyes on 4-hour resistance

- GBP/USD coming back for more and test commitments at critical 4-hour resistance.
- The daily chart's price action is bullish, so far, on the day.
As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls retreat but will be back for more, the bulls have indeed come back for more and have crucially held above a key 4-hour 21-EMA.
While there are prospects of an advance to test the midpoint of the 1.39 handle and beyond, 4-hour resistance still needs to give as follows:
Prior analysis, 4-hour & daily charts
''...if the price breaks 4-hour resistance then the bulls will be in play for a daily upside continuation:''
Live market 4-hour chart
As can be seen, the price is riding dynamic support and is closing above the 21-EMA.
However, that is not to say that the 4-hour horizontal resistance will not hold and send the price lower, in line with the prior bearish analysis as follows:
Prior bearish analysis, daily chart
''Meanwhile, the downside on the daily chart may look something along the lines of the following if the 4-hour resistance gives and the daily tests at daily resistance fail over the course of the coming days:''
Live market analysis, daily
The price action on the day, so far, has been bullish.
A higher close will leave the bulls in good stead for the sessions ahead with the price holding above the 10 EMA and supported near to the 50 EMA.
Meanwhile, the focus remains on the 4-hour bullish drift testing resistance as first illustrated above and again, here:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
