GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bullish potential seems intact while above 1.2900 mark

- GBP/USD lacks firm intraday direction and oscillates in a narrow range on Tuesday.
- The fundamental backdrop and the technical setup seem tilted in favor of bulls.
- A convincing break below the 1.2900 mark is needed to negative the positive bias.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from the 1.2900 neighborhood and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently hover around the 1.2930 area, nearly unchanged for the day, and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics.
Investors have fully priced in an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at the September policy meeting, which keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed. This, in turn, prompts some USD selling and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Apart from this, the diminishing odds of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in August offer some support to the currency pair.
From a technical perspective, the recent breakout through the previous YTD peak, around the 1.2895 region, was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has eased from the overbought zone and is holding comfortably in positive territory. This validates the positive outlook and suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the upside.
Some follow-through strength beyond the 1.2960-1.2965 immediate hurdle will reaffirm the constructive setup and allow bulls to reclaim the 1.3000 psychological mark. The subsequent move-up has the potential to lift the GBP/USD pair back towards the YTD peak, around the 1.3045 area touched last week. The momentum could extend further towards the 1.3100 mark en route to the July 2023 swing high, around 1.3140 region.
On the flip side, bearish traders need to wait for a sustained break and acceptance below the 1.2900 round-figure mark before placing fresh bets. The said handle should now act as a key pivotal point, below which the GBP/USD pair could decline further towards intermediate support near the 1.2855 zone before eventually dropping to the 1.2820-1.2815 region and the 1.2800 round-figure mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6650 amid China slowdown worries
AUD/USD stays weak below 0.6650 in Asian trading on Tuesday, undermined by mounting worries over China's economic slowdown. The Aussie shrugs off small rate cuts by the PBOC and a subdued US Dollar. Pre-US earnings results caution also weighs on the pair.
USD/JPY extends losses toward 156.00, as risk-off mood returns
USD/JPY accelerates declines toward 156.00 early Tuesday. The Japanese Yen stays bid as risk-off flows return in the Asian session, sustaining the US Dollar weakness-driven downside in the pair. The pair looks to Japanese verbal intervention and mid-tier US data.
Gold price moves away from over one-week low, climbs back above $2,400 mark
Gold price extended its recent corrective slide from the record high touched last week and fell to a more than one-week trough on Monday. US President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 Presidential election increased the chances of Donald Trump becoming the next US President, raising hopes of a looser regulatory environment.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin finds support around the $67,000 level
Bitcoin and Ripple prices are holding steady around their respective weekly and daily support levels, hinting at an imminent rally. Meanwhile, Ethereum is encountering resistance at the $3,530 mark; a decisive close above this level would signal a bullish breakthrough.
Earnings review
In recent years, the focus has been on the Magnificent 7, particularly Nvidia’s monster earnings reports, which have dominated the market. While Nvidia’s results are still extremely important for overall sentiment, there is a hope that sales growth and revenues can pick up across a broad range of global markets and sectors.