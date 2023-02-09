GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bullish fakeout leaves 1.2010/50 vulnerable ahead of 38.2% Fib upside potential

- GBPUSD could be headed for a test of a 1.2050s supporting area that has a confluence with the 78.6% Fibonacci.
- Bulls eye a run to a 38.2% Fibonacci as a prospect for the day ahead if bulls emerge again between 1.2050/1.2010.
GBP/USD was a fake breakout scenario on Wednesday in what was a mixed market and during a phase of consolidation following Fridya's blow-off pertaining to the US Nonfarm Payrolls data. Bulls remain under pressure on attempts to move higher due to a resilient US Dollar and it has been a fade on rallies for the best part of the week so far.
The following illustrates the current boundaries and structure and offers neutral bias in so much that the price remains contained between 1.2110 and recent higher lows with failures to convince on the bid.
GBP/USD H1 chart
The schematic is pretty neutral given the phase of consolidation and the fact that the price has slid out of the bullish trendline and is now on the backside of it. A fresh dynamic trendline is being carved out but there are prospects of a move lower given the trapped volume up high and the market's tendency to move away from positions that are under heat in such a scenario due to the failed breakout to the 38.2% Fibonacci on Wednesday.
GBP/USD 78.6% Fibo eyed
Therefore, if we assume that a bull trap has been laid, if only momentarily, then it is safe to presume that the market is headed for a test of a 1.2050s supporting area that has a confluence with the 78.6% Fibonacci as illustrated above. However, while above there, albeit with risks all the way to the price imbalance near 1.2010/20, the 38.2% Fibonacci is still a prospect for the day ahead and we could see bulls emerge again between 1.2050/1.2010.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds past 0.6900 amid mixed China updates, hawkish Fed talks
AUD/USD struggles push back the bearish bias during Thursday’s Asian session, despite the latest inaction around 0.6930-35, as mixed fundamentals join a light calendar.
EUR/USD: Consolidation continues inside 50% and 61.8% Fibo retracements
The EUR/USD pair has delivered an upside break of the extremely narrow range consolidation placed in a 1.0710-1.0716 zone in the Asian session. The major currency pair has rebounded as the risk appetite of the market participants is improving gradually.
Gold: Bear flag, hawkish Federal Reserve concerns tease sellers
Gold price struggles to extend week-start recovery moves as it makes rounds to $1,875. The lack of buying interest in the yellow metal could be linked to the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments, as well as statements highlighting inflation fears from the United States diplomats.
Robinhood to buy back shares worth $550 million worth of shares from FTX
Robinhood announced its performance for the year-end quarter of 2022 and, at the same time, decided to put an end to a long-debated problem associated with its name.
Is the dollar staging a comeback?
Following last week’s robust US data, the dollar surged against all its major counterparts, gaining the most against the risk-linked currencies Aussie and Kiwi. Does this mean that the US dollar is staging a solid comeback?