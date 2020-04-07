GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off one-week low, struggles within short-term SMAs

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD snaps two-day losing streak.
  • 10-day and 21-day SMA limit immediate moves below the monthly resistance line.
  • March 20 top on bears’ radar during further declines.

Despite bouncing off one-week low, GBP/USD remains within 10-day and 21-day SMA area while taking rounds to 1.2238, up 0.05%, amid the Asian session on Tuesday.

While the pair’s latest pullback from 21-day SMA propels it towards a 10-day SMA level of 1.2290, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the previous month’s drop as well as a four-week-old falling trend line, respectively near 1.2305 and 1.2355, could challenge the buyers.

Should there be a clear run-up past-1.2355, the pair buyers will target 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2520.

Alternatively, a daily close below 21-day SMA level of 1.2180 will gradually drag the quote towards 1.20000 mark ahead of highlighting March 20 top near 1.1935.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2229
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.2232
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2179
Daily SMA50 1.2651
Daily SMA100 1.2855
Daily SMA200 1.2659
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2327
Previous Daily Low 1.221
Previous Weekly High 1.2476
Previous Weekly Low 1.2205
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2255
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2282
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2186
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.214
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2302
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2373
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2419

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD attempts recovery amid as Johnson's condition is in focus

GBP/USD attempts recovery amid as Johnson's condition is in focus

GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 as the focus remains on PM Johnson's condition. The 55-year old is in intensive care, receiving oxygen and Foreign Secretary Raab is in charge.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD rises toward 1.09 amid a better market mood

EUR/USD rises toward 1.09 amid a better market mood

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, up amid falling coronavirus cases in the old continent and as German industrial output beat expectations with 0.3% for February. New US fiscal stimulus is also eyed.

EUR/USD News

Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits

Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits

The bullish scenarios are fulfilled and bring the Top 3 to the launch pad. Ether's dominance shoots up and improves by more than 10% in a single day. The movement shows strong potential not seen since the 2017 bump.

Read more

Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level

Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level

Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1645 region in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI probes $30.00 following latest recovery moves, eyes on API

WTI probes $30.00 following latest recovery moves, eyes on API

WTI benefits from recent risk-on, upbeat comments from US President Trump. Oil traders may now wait for the private weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 10.485M, for fresh direction.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures