GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears need to break a lot of support structure

- GBP/USD stablises at a key 1.3750 area as traders move to the sidelines.
- The bulls are eyeing a run back towards the counter trendline from a daily perspective.
As per the prior technical analysis in this article, and a study of the Wyckoff Method, it was noted that cable was in a reaccumulation phase in the mark-down stage of the process.
Here is the chart that illustrated the downside potential for a scalp to the -272% Fibonacci retracement of the prior 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and correction:
Prior GBP/USD technical analysis
It was stated, ''as per the Wyckoff Method, the price has broken out of the distribution phase and below the head and shoulder's neckline, falling into the mark-down territory from which bears capitalised upon during London hours.
The price has since made a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and would be expected to continue the southerly trajectory to at least a -272% Fibonacci retracement of the current correction's range to test 1.3750 territories.''
Live market update
The 1.3750 target was hit in a decisive decline subsequent to the analysis.
Meanwhile, the price has made a firm rejection from the lows and offer little in the way of bias at the moment.
Traders will likely stay on the sidelines until critical structures are broken on a longer-term basis.
Daily charts, GBP/USD & DXY
Moving up to the daily chart, the wick, (hourly correction from overnight lows), as eclipsed on the above chart, could be filled in on follow-through in the DXY to the upside.
DXY is currently on track for a restest of the counter trendline as follows:
If the DXY melts, on the other hand, then cable will be supported in the 1.3750s and be back on track to test the golden 61.8% ratio and towards the counter-trendline.
This area is between the 1.3830s and 1.3850s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears attack key EMA confluence near 1.1800, ECB eyed
EUR/USD remains pressured near one-week low after three consecutive daily falls. EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1820, following a three-day downtrend, amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. ECB is a surprise factor but double-top challenges the bulls.
GBP/USD: Bears need to break a lot of support structure
GBP/USD stablises at a key 1.3750 area as traders move to the sidelines. The bulls are eyeing a run back towards the counter trendline from a daily perspective. The price has made a firm rejection from the lows and offer little in the way of bias at the moment.
EUR/USD: Bears attack key EMA confluence near 1.1800, ECB eyed
EUR/USD remains pressured near one-week low after three consecutive daily falls. EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1820, following a three-day downtrend, amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. ECB is a surprise factor but double-top challenges the bulls.
Bitcoin bulls need $48,000 to survive while BTC bears need $44,500 to gain control
Bitcoin price action finds near-term support, but the bias remains mixed. BTC is between two key zones that will dictate the future trend. Primary resistance and support are located nearby BTC price.
Will ECB look past decade high inflation?
The ECB has a monetary policy announcement on Thursday and many investors are wondering if euro will fall to the same fate as the Canadian and Australian dollars. Both currencies were sold after the rate announcements.