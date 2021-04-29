GBP/USD Price Analysis: Awaits inverse head-and-shoulders confirmation on the daily chart

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP bulls gather strength for further upside, with eyes set on 1.40.
  • Fed-led USD weakness offsets Brexit chaos amid an upbeat mood.
  • Inverse H&S to get confirmed on a daily closing above 1.4009.

GBP/USD is attempting another run towards the 1.4000 round number, looking to extend its winning streak into a fifth day on Thursday.

Fed Chair Powell’s rejection of taper calls keeps the sentiment under the US dollar undermined. Meanwhile, the UK’s higher vaccination rates overshadow the negative vibes around the renewed Brexit chaos.

It’s worth noting that Goldman Sachs predicted the British economy to grow by a “striking” 7.8% this year, which also offers support to the pound.

From a near-term technical perspective, the cable is on track to chart a perfect inverse head and shoulders formation on the daily sticks, if the pattern neckline (orange) at 1.4009 is taken out on a closing basis.

GBP/USD daily chart

The bullish confirmation will open doors for a test of the pattern target at 1.4348. However, it's unlikely to be a smooth ride for the buyers, as they need to scale the February 25 high of 1.4182 before.

Also, the 2021 high of 1.4243 will come into play, testing the bulls’ commitments.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points higher above 50.00, allowing room for more gains.

Alternatively, any pullbacks could draw demand at the 50-daily moving average (DMA) at 1.3875, below which the 21-DMA at 1.3844 could be probed by the GBP sellers.

GBP/USD additional levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3963
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.3938
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3838
Daily SMA50 1.3876
Daily SMA100 1.3749
Daily SMA200 1.3416
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3951
Previous Daily Low 1.3861
Previous Weekly High 1.4009
Previous Weekly Low 1.381
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3917
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3895
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3882
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3827
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3792
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3972
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4006
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4062

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2100 following its run-up to a fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off a two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call

GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call

GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD eyeing a firm break above $1800, US GDP in focus

XAU/USD eyeing a firm break above $1800, US GDP in focus

Gold holds gains under $1800 amid dovish Fed, upbeat mood. XAU/USD remains set to test $1800 on the 1D chart. Focus shifts to key US economic data amid stimulus updates.

Gold News

Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs

Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs

Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up. 

Read more

Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC

Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC

The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures