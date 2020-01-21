GBP/USD Price Analysis: Aims to revisit 200-hour SMA, immediate support trendline

- GBP/USD pulls back from 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- A two-week-old falling trend line adds to the resistance.
- 1.3000 round-figure will also play its role as the support.
GBP/USD registers mild losses while trading around 1.3045 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair earlier reversed from 50% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from January 07 to 14.
With this, sellers eye 200-hour SMA level of 1.3030 as the immediate support ahead of the two-day-old rising trend line, at 1.3015. Also supporting the pair will be 1.3000 mark.
In a case where the bears dominate below 1.3000, the monthly low surrounding 1.2955 will return to the chart.
On the upside, pair’s break of 50% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.3085, needs to clear short-term falling resistance line, near 1.3105, to justify its strength in challenging 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement around 1.3115.
If at all prices remain strong beyond 1.3115, 1.3165 and 1.3200 could lure the bulls.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3047
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31%
|Today daily open
|1.3007
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3072
|Daily SMA50
|1.3038
|Daily SMA100
|1.2805
|Daily SMA200
|1.269
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3016
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2962
|Previous Weekly High
|1.312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2995
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2983
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.292
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3049
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3082
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
