GBP/USD Price Analysis: 10-day SMA questions declines toward seven-week-old support line

- GBP/USD retraces from a short-term SMA after positing the heaviest losses in two weeks.
- Bearish MACD favors further selling to the support line stretched from July 20.
- A three-month-old resistance line will question the bulls during a fresh upside.
Despite bouncing off a one-week low the previous day, GBP/USD looks for a clear direction while taking rounds to 1.3275 during Friday’s Asian session. The cable slumped to the 10-day SMA after marking the biggest losses since August 21 on Thursday. However, any further declines have been probed by the traders’ pre-NFP cautious mood.
Even so, bearish MACD signals suggest the pair’s further weakness, which in turn highlights a multi-day-old support line, at 1.3220 for sellers.
Also acting as downside filters could be August 06 high of 1.3185 and the July month’s top surrounding 1.3170.
In a case where the US dollar snaps the three-day winning streak after August month’s employment numbers, buyers may aim for 1.3350 and 1.3400 immediate resistances.
Though, any further upside past-1.3400 will be probed by an ascending trend line from June 10, close to 1.3415/20.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3272
|Today Daily Change
|-79 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59%
|Today daily open
|1.3351
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3166
|Daily SMA50
|1.2876
|Daily SMA100
|1.2648
|Daily SMA200
|1.2736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3402
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3284
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3357
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3329
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3357
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.317
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3408
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3527
