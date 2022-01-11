GBP/USD pokes two-month top around 1.3600 as USD pullback supersedes Brexit, covid fears

- GBP/USD remains firmer around the highest levels in nine weeks.
- DUP Leader pushes for NI solution, Truss sounds optimistic before Brexit talks with EU’s Maros Sefcovic.
- Virus woes escalate but UK Retail Sales, consumer spending increased in December.
- Cautious optimism weigh on yields, US dollar ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony.
GBP/USD stays firmer around 1.3600, up 0.12% intraday heading into Tuesday’s London open. The cable pair rose to the highest levels since November 09 the previous day before reversing from 1.3603 amid a US dollar rebound. The latest advances, however, are multiple catalysts responsible in addition to the greenback’s weakness.
Among them, upbeat details of the UK British Retail Consortium (BRC) consumer survey and Barclaycard data, shared by Reuters, gain the first attention. “Total sales in November were 5.0% higher than a year earlier, the biggest annual increase since July and up from an increase of 1.3% in October,” the news said. Reuters also added, “Separate credit and debit card data from payments provider Barclaycard showed consumer spending - which includes things such as eating out and travel, as well as shopping - was 16.0% higher than in November 2019, before the pandemic.”
Elsewhere, the Financial Times (FT) quotes multiple economists, including former Bank of England official Tony Yates, to back UK PM Boris Johnson’s decision to ride out the Omicron wave of Covid-19 infections with minimal restrictions might turn out to be the right call for the economy.
Additionally, comments from Merck, suggesting that the Molnupiravir mechanism to work against omicron, as well as any covid variant, joins the latest easing of the virus cases in the UK versus the record daily infections in the US to help the GBP/USD buyers.
On the contrary, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that the British government must outline a timetable for how and when changes will be made to Northern Ireland (NI) Protocol, after meeting UK Brexit Minister Liz Truss. It should be noted, however, that the FT said, “Truss has struck a warmer tone than Frost in initial contacts and has invited Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s Brexit commissioner, to meet at her grace-and-favor mansion in Chevening, Kent, on Thursday night, promising “constructive proposals” to break the deadlock.”
Furthermore, indecision over the Fed’s next moves and steady print of the US inflation expectations, as per 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate numbers from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED), favor the market’s cautious optimism during Asia.
While portraying the mood, the US Treasury yields traded mixed while the US Dollar Index (DXY) reverses the previous day’s gains. Further, the S&P 500 Futures remains indecisive.
Moving on, today’s testimony by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will offer intraday direction ahead of Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Read: US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The Fed’s die is cast
Technical analysis
While the current advances eye 1.3600 threshold, the upper line of the stated triangle from December 31 and a horizontal line comprising multiple levels marked since November, highlight the 1.3610 level as the key hurdle. Should the quote rises past 1.3610, which becomes less likely, a run-up towards November’s high near 1.3700 can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, pullback moves may initially aim for the triangle’s lower line near 1.3550, a break of which will direct sellers towards a 50-SMA level of 1.3530
additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3593
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.3579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3418
|Daily SMA50
|1.3397
|Daily SMA100
|1.3555
|Daily SMA200
|1.3739
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3604
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3532
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3431
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.356
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.354
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3682
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
