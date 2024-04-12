GBP/USD plummets below 1.2500 as US Dollar dominates due to faded Fed rate cut prospects

- GBP/USD plunges below 1.2500 as faded Fed rate cut hopes strengthen the US Dollar.
- The market sentiment is risk-off as the Fed is expected to delay rate cuts later this year.
- The UK economy is on course to come out of a technical recession.
The GBP/USD pair dips below the psychological support of 1.2500 in Friday’s London session. The Cable weakens due to firm US Dollar. The demand for the US Dollar remains buoyant as stubbornly higher United States inflation data for March forced traders to price out market expectations for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which were anticipated in the June and July meetings.
The market sentiment is downbeat as the Fed is now projected to start reducing interest rates from the September meeting. Also, investors expect that there will be only two rate cuts this year instead of three. There were expectations of six rate cuts at the start of the year.
S&P 500 futures have generated some losses in the European session. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rallies to near 106.00 amid hopes that the Fed will begin reducing interest rates later than other central banks from developed economies. 10-year US Treasury yields fell slightly from four-month high around 4.60%.
Going forward, the US Dollar will be guided by the monthly Retail Sales data of March which will be published on Friday. The monthly Retail Sales data that represents households’ spending is forecasted to have grown at a slower pace of 0.3% from the former reading of 0.6%. This would ease fears of inflation remaining persistently higher.
On the United Kingdom front, the Pound Sterling fails to find bid despite upbeat factory data and expected increase in monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for February. The UK GDP expanded by 0.1% as expected after rising 0.2% in January. Proof of expansion in first two months indicate that the technical recession recorded in the second half of 2023 was shallow.
Next week, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and labor market data will significantly influence speculation for the Bank of England (BoE) to begin reducing interest rates, which financial markets are currently expecting from August.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2477
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|1.2553
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2644
|Daily SMA50
|1.2659
|Daily SMA100
|1.267
|Daily SMA200
|1.2586
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2579
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2511
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2684
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2539
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2894
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2575
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2553
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2516
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2448
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2584
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2652
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to multi-month lows below 1.0650
EUR/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since November below 1.0650. Divergent ECB-Fed policy outlooks and the risk-averse market atmosphere keep the US Dollar strongly bid and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2450 on sustained USD strength
GBP/USD extends losses and trades at fresh multi-month lows below 1.2450 even after the January month UK GDP was revised higher to 0.3%. The negative shift seen in risk mood fuels another leg higher in the USD and drags the pair lower.
Gold advances to new historic high above $2,400
Gold gathers bullish momentum ahead of the weekend and trades at a new record high above $2,400. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD continue to push up despite the broad-based US Dollar strength.
Robert Kiyosaki steers clear from ETFs, opts for holding Bitcoin directly instead
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he will not buy Bitcoin ETFs. Kiyosaki stated his dislike for Wall Street’s financial products and preferred packaging his own.
Five fundamentals for the week ahead: Israel-Iran tensions, US Retail Sales, and more Premium
US Retail Sales data will provide an updated snapshot of the health of the economy. Chinese GDP may confirm the narrative that Beijing's stimulus is working. UK inflation data may push the Bank of England to early rate cuts.