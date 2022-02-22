GBP/USD pares daily losses around 1.3600 despite Brexit, geopolitical woes

- GBP/USD bounces off intraday low, pokes upper end of the short-term trading range.
- EU’s Sefcovic pours cold water on hopes of Brexit breakthrough, UK Treasury plans post Brexit overhaul of insurance industry.
- UK, US braces for fresh sanctions on Russia as it moves troops closer to Donetsk and Luhansk.
- UK PMIs propelled bets of BOE rate hike in March, US PMIs for February eyed amid recently easy Fedspeak.
GBP/USD picks up bids to consolidate intraday losses around 1.3600 as cable traders await Tuesday’s London open.
The pair began the week on a positive side as firmer UK PMIs favored hawks at the Bank of England (BOE). Though, the risk-aversion wave offered a positive week-start to the USD bulls and weighed on the quote during the early Asian session.
The preliminary readings of the UK’s February month Manufacturing and Services PMIs rose past market consensus during the latest readings. However, the UK Express quotes European Commission's Brexit point person Maroš Šefčovič while portraying the challenges for the GBP/USD and probed the bulls afterward. The news reads, “Maros Sefcovic has wrecked hopes of an EU breakthrough after high-stakes talks with Britain's chief Brexit negotiator, Liz Truss, in Brussels today (Monday).” Also concerning Brexit is The Guardian’s news saying, “The Treasury has announced plans to unlock more than £10bn of UK infrastructure investment through a post-Brexit overhaul of the insurance industry.”
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints a four-day uptrend near 96.15 amid the market’s risk-off mood. Sentiment soured on escalating fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, as previously warned by the West.
The United Nations (UN) recently called an emergency meeting wherein Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary A. DiCarlo, said that she regrets the order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine on a reported 'peacekeeping mission'. Adding to the market fears were Western leaders’ readiness to announce more sanctions for Russia.
Amid these plays, stock futures in the US and Europe remain downbeat whereas the US Treasury yields also dropped seven basis points (bps) to 1.85% at the latest.
Moving on, Brexit headlines will join geopolitics to direct short-term GBP/USD moves. Also important will be the first readings of the US Markit PMIs for February amid recently softer Fedspeak. On Monday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman followed the tunes of Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams while saying, “It is too soon to tell if the Fed should hike 25 or 50bps in March.”
Technical analysis
GBP/USD remains inside the 1.3645 and 1.3555 area since early February. However, bullish MACD conditions join firmer USD, amid risk-off mood, to keep buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3598
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3603
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.353
|Daily SMA50
|1.3503
|Daily SMA100
|1.3507
|Daily SMA200
|1.3687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3638
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3586
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3618
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3556
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3527
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3632
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3662
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD steadies near 1.1300 as markets eye geopolitics
EUR/USD seems to have steadied around 1.1300 after touching a fresh weekly low of 1.1288 early Tuesday. Investors remain cautious while awaiting headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The economic docket will feature the German IFO sentiment survey and US PMI data.
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.3600
GBP/USD is struggling to gain traction after closing flat on Monday and trades around 1.3600 early Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment amid heightened geopolitical tensions is helping the greenback preserve its strength ahead of US Markit PMI data.
Cardano daily transaction volume surges but ADA prices slump
The Cardano blockchain has experienced an explosion in on-chain activity and now trails only Bitcoin in current 24-hour transaction volume, surpassing Ethereum in the process according to Messari.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Services sector has room for upside surprise, boosting the dollar Premium
Markit's Services PMI is expected to rise to only 53 points, barely in growth territory. America's largest sector has likely rebounded much faster from the Omicron-related slowdown. The dollar has room to rise in response to the data.