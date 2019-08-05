GBP/USD once again finds support near 1.2100 mark, turns neutral post-UK services PMI

- The ongoing slump in the US bond yields undermined the USD and helped limit early dip.
- Upbeat UK services PMI for July provided a minor boost during the early European session.
- Persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit might continue to keep a lid on any meaningful bounce.
The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed an early dip to the 1.2100 neighbourhood and rallied around 35-pips on upbeat UK macro data, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
A follow-through US Dollar pullback - led the ongoing freefall in the US Treasury bond yields amid the global flight to safety, helped the pair to stall its intraday downfall and once again find some support near the mentioned handle. With investors looking past last week's hawkish rate cut by the Fed, the US President Donald Trump's unexpected announcement on Thursday to slap 10% tariffs on additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods rattled global financial markets and triggered a fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade.
Meanwhile, the British Pound got an additional boost during the early European session on Monday following the release of stronger-than-expected UK services PMI, which edged up to a nine-month high level of 51.4 in July as compared to a steady reading of 50.2 expected, albeit increasing odds of a no-deal Brexit might hold the bulls on the defensive and keep a lid on any runaway rally, at least for the time being.
It is worth mentioning that The Sunday Telegraph had quoted the UK PM Boris Johnson's senior adviser - Dominic Cummings, saying lawmakers will not be able to stop a no-deal Brexit by bringing a vote of no confidence, which did little to ease market concerns that the UK will eventually crash out of the EU on October 31 and might continue to dent the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling.
Apart from the incoming Brexit-related headlines, traders on Monday will further take cues from the release of the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2133
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2402
|Daily SMA50
|1.2553
|Daily SMA100
|1.2781
|Daily SMA200
|1.284
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2171
|Previous Daily Low
|1.209
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.208
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.214
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2112
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.206
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2031
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2193
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2222
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2274
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1200 amid risk aversion, weak US data
EUR/USD is extending its recovery toward 1.1200 after the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI missed with 53.7 points. Markets are focused on trade tension and risk aversion underpins the pair.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2150, off the lows. Markit's UK Services PMI for July came out at above expectations at 51.4 points, reflecting growth. Earlier, elections speculation weighed.
USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
Gold: Bulls in control near multi-year tops, gearing up for a move towards $1500 mark
Given that the precious metal managed to defend and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the $1400 round figure mark, a sustained breakthrough a recent trading range resistance – around the $1448-50 region, was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.
China is buying the Bitcoin rocket
The headline of my article last Friday laid the case for how the Crypto market was looking at the Moon again – but maybe it wasn't a group trip. The devaluation of the Yuan triggers a revaluation of Bitcoin. The Altcoins are the losers and they stay far behind.