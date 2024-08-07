GBP/USD moves above 1.2700 due to rising odds of a Fed rate cut in September

- GBP/USD edges higher due to the rising expectations of a 50-basis point rate cut by the Fed in September.
- CME FedWatch tool indicates 67.5% odds of a 50-basis point Fed rate cut in September, up from 13.2% last week.
- The British Pound may struggle due to rising odds of a quarter-basis point rate cut by the BoE in August.
GBP/USD retraces its recent losses, trading around 1.2710 during the Asian session on Wednesday. This upside could be attributed to the tepid US Dollar (USD) following the rising expectations of a more aggressive rate cut starting in September after the weaker US employment data in July raised the fear of a looming US recession.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is now a 67.5% probability of a 50-basis point (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in September, up from 13.2% a week earlier.
According to Reuters, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly noted on Monday that “risks to the Fed's mandates are becoming more balanced and that there is openness to the possibility of cutting rates in upcoming meetings.” Additionally, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated that the central bank is prepared to act if economic or financial conditions worsen.
Across the pond, the Pound Sterling (GBP) faced challenges as the Bank of England (BoE) implemented a widely anticipated 25-basis point rate cut at its August meeting. Additionally, market expectations now include the possibility of two further quarter-point rate cuts by the BoE by December.
The British Pound's upside potential could be limited by a general risk aversion. Concerns about escalating Middle East conflicts were heightened after Iran-backed Hezbollah launched dozens of missiles at Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by an Israeli airstrike in Tehran.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.16%
|-0.15%
|2.00%
|-0.08%
|-0.55%
|-0.96%
|0.73%
|EUR
|-0.16%
|-0.31%
|1.83%
|-0.24%
|-0.75%
|-1.12%
|0.62%
|GBP
|0.15%
|0.31%
|2.13%
|0.07%
|-0.44%
|-0.76%
|0.89%
|JPY
|-2.00%
|-1.83%
|-2.13%
|-2.01%
|-2.51%
|-2.85%
|-1.22%
|CAD
|0.08%
|0.24%
|-0.07%
|2.01%
|-0.49%
|-0.84%
|0.83%
|AUD
|0.55%
|0.75%
|0.44%
|2.51%
|0.49%
|-0.31%
|1.34%
|NZD
|0.96%
|1.12%
|0.76%
|2.85%
|0.84%
|0.31%
|1.66%
|CHF
|-0.73%
|-0.62%
|-0.89%
|1.22%
|-0.83%
|-1.34%
|-1.66%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY consolidates the spike to 147.50 amid BoJ Uchida's dovish comments
USD/JPY is consolidating the rally to 147.50 in the Asian session on Wednesday. Dovish comments from the BoJ official Uchida weigh heavily on the Japanese Yen, keeping the pair strongly bid. The Fed- BoJ policy divergence stays in the spotlight.
AUD/USD holds firmer near 0.6550 after Chinese trade data
AUD/USD extends the rebound to 0.6550 in the Asian session on Wednesday, in the wake of Tuesday's hawkish hold by the RBA. This, along with signs of stability in the financial markets underpins the Aussie. Mixed China's trade data fail to deter Aussie buyers.
Gold price approaches weekly low, 50-day SMA pivotal support
Gold price prolongs its recent pullback from the vicinity of the record high and drifts lower for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, although the downfall lacks bearish conviction. Global equity markets seem to have stabilized following the recent steep losses.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin likely to crash 19% as dead-cat scenario unfolds
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are currently showing indications of modest recoveries, with each cryptocurrency experiencing brief upward movements. However, these recoveries appear to be temporary.
Policy mistake, Mideast or Yen
Which one of these is the key culprit? Failure to read the weakening economy and risk-taking negative consequence of yen reversal – the upcoming weeks rather days will reveal the relative weights between these two leading factors behind the 1000 plus slide in Nasdaq and similarly badly hit S&P 500, Russell 2000, cryptos and commodities.