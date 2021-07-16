GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.3800 amid covid, Brexit woes, focus on US data

- GBP/USD defends 1.3800 threshold, mildly bid of late.
- UK PM Johnson supports fresh tax plan to favor social care, holds onto July 19 unlock despite covid cases jump.
- EU-UK jostles over Brexit bill, BOE urged to tame inflation.
- Comments from EU’s von der Leyen’s NI visit, US consumer-centric data will be the key.
GBP/USD picks up bids to 1.3838, up 0.08% near intraday high of 1.3840, ahead of Friday’s London open. The cable pair dropped the previous day amid mixed clues from the Bank of England (BOE) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers, not to forget Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. However, the recent optimism over the UK unlock and USD pullback seems to favor the quote’s recovery.
Michael Saunders, a policymaker from the Bank of England said that during the upcoming months, they would discuss whether to curtail the current assets purchase program and/or take further policy action next year. On the other hand, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated defensive comments over the US central bank’s current monetary policy.
The market’s confusion also took clues from the mixed UK jobs report as the UK registered a higher Unemployment Rate for three months to May and a slower reduction in the Claimant Count Change the previous day. Before that, inflation figures did favor the need for hawkish BOE.
Elsewhere, The European Union (EU) and the UK recently argued over the Brexit bill as British diplomats estimate a value that’s lower by £3.5 billion. Additionally, the UK marked over 50,000 cases to refresh, unfortunately, the highest infections since January but PM Boris Johnson said, per Independent, that it was "highly probable" the worst of the pandemic is over.
On the positive, a story from The Times, signaling UK PM Johnson's support to a new tax system to pay for reforms in social care, seems to offer fresh stimulus and helps the GBP/USD prices. It should be noted that the early-day report from the Financial Times signal the UK’s House of Lord’s push to the Bank of England (BOE) to tame the inflation, which in turn favor the cable buyers.
Amid these plays, stock futures reverse the early Asian losses and US Treasury yields snap a two-day downtrend, which in turn weigh on the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Looking forward, comments from EU’s von der Leyen and risk catalyst will entertain GBP/USD traders ahead of the US Retail Sales for June, likely +0.4% versus -0.7% prior, as well as expectedly strong the preliminary readings of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, to 86.5 versus 85.5 previous readouts.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD pares Thursday’s losses following its bounce off a two-week-old horizontal support zone surrounding the 1.3800 round figure. Even so, MACD conditions aren’t favorable to the pair’s further upside, which in turn suggests fresh pullback from nearby resistances, namely 1.3875-80 and the 1.3900 round figure. Alternatively, a downside break of the 1.3800 nearby support will direct sellers to attack the weekly channel’s support close to 1.3780.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3837
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.3828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3856
|Daily SMA50
|1.4016
|Daily SMA100
|1.3937
|Daily SMA200
|1.3692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3899
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3805
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3908
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3742
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3695
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3938
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3977
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
